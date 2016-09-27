Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA :CEWE and Olympus Europe agree on strategic partnership.

Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA : Turnover rose by 10.1 percent to 116.8 million euros ($130.40 million) in Q2 . Group EBIT in Q2 of 2016 rose operatively by 3.8 million euros to a positive 0.2 million euros .Q2 clearly confirms operational targets for 2016.

Cewe : Decides to buy back own company shares .Repurchase is based on authorisation granted at annual general meeting of June 4, 2014 to acquire up to 10 pct of company's own shares.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA : Q1 consolidated revenue rises by 11.6 percent to 119.2 million euros ($136.13 million) . Q1 EBIT at 0.9 million euros . Q1 earnings after tax reached 0.6 million euros (2015 Q1: -3.6 million euros) .2016 targets confirmed.

Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA:Still sees FY 2016 EBIT in a corridor of 38 million euros to 44 million euros ($43.24 million - $50.07 million)in 2016, EBT is to be in range of 37 million to 43 million euros, and after tax earnings between 25 million and 29 million euros.Still expects group turnover to increase slightly in 2016, from 554.2 million euros in previous year of 2015 to amount in average of 555 million to 575 million euros.

Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA:Says FY 2016 group turnover is to rise slightly on average from 554.2 million euros in previous year of 2015 to an amount ranging from 555 million to 575 million euros.Says EBIT is to be in a corridor of 38 million to 44 million euros in FY 2016, EBT is to be in range of 37 to 43 million euros, and after tax earnings between 25 million and 29 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 552.28 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 38.99 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 pre-tax profit estimate 37.43 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income estimate 26.00 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA:Dividend is to be increased to 1.60 euros for FY 2015.

Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA:Expects to see an increase in sales and earnings for 2015.