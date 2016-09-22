Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Countrywide sells all of its stake in Zoopla Property for 29.2 mln stg

Countrywide Plc : Announces that it has sold in aggregate 9.2 mln ordinary shares in Zoopla Property Group Plc . Sale at an average price of 3.17 stg between period from 9 August 2016 to 21 September 2016 . Following disposal, Countrywide no longer has a holding in Zoopla's ordinary share capital. . Gross proceeds of share sales amount to 29.2 million stg. .Proceeds of disposal will be used to reduce corporate indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes..

Countrywide shares open down after FY warning

Countrywide Plc shares open down about 3 percent after co warns will not meet FY EBITDA level of 2015 as Brexit had hit property transaction levels For full story, click on:.

Countrywide PLC recommends final dividend

Countrywide PLC:Recommended final dividend of 10.0 pence (net) per share (2014: 10.0 pence), giving a total 2015 dividend of 15.0 pence (net) per share (2014: 24.0 pence, including a 9.0 pence special dividend).Says dividend will be paid on May 5, 2016 to shareholders on the register at March 29, 2016.

Countrywide PLC raises FY 2015 EBITDA guidance

Countrywide PLC:Expects that underlying EBITDA for FY 2015 will show a modest improvement on the company's previous expectations.