May 23 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc ::FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 24.8 percent to 77.5 million stg.FY revenue from continuing operations rose 22.5 percent to 1.245 billion stg.Final dividend up 19.7 percent to 31 pence per share.Total dividend up 17.6 percent to 44.1 pence per share.FY revenue at 1,245.1 million stg versus 1,016.3 million stg year ago.FY like-for-like revenue up 12.7%.Well positioned to meet challenges that lie ahead and to continue its successful long-term development.FY adjusted group operating margin at 6.1 percent versus 6.4 percent year ago.FY adjusted profit before tax at 75.5 million stg versus 64.4 million stg year ago.Recommends final dividend of 31.0p, up by 19.7 percent.