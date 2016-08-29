Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canwel Building Materials says agreed to acquire business of Total Forest Industries

Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd : Deal Expected To Be Accretive To Earnings As Early As Current Fiscal Year . Agreed In Principle To Acquire Business Of Total Forest Industries .Purchase Price For Plant Will Be Paid In Cash From Company's Existing Credit Facilities.

Canwel Building Materials qtrly net earnings $41.2 mln vs $6.1 mln

Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd : Qtrly revenues increased by 29% to $290 million when compared to $225 million in same period in 2015 .Qtrly net earnings $41.2 million versus $6.1 million.

CanWel Building Materials Q1 rev rose 24 pct to C$198 mln

Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd : Canwel Building Materials announces first quarter 2016 financial results . Qtrly net earnings $912,000 versus net loss of $1.2 million .Q1 revenue rose 24 percent to C$198 million.

CanWel Building Materials Completes $25 Million Bought Deal Equity Financing

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd:Completed its previously announced private placement of 6,100,750 subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") at a price of $4.10 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $25,013,075.pursuant to a bought deal underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P., and including Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc.Proceeds raised under the Private Placement are inclusive of an additional $3,262,575 raised in connection with the exercise in full by the Underwriters of their option to arrange for the purchase of an additional 795,750 Subscription Receipts.Certain insiders of the Company and others subscribed for 3,561,048 Subscription Receipts for gross proceeds of $14,600,297.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd announces acquisition of Jemi Fibre and Concurrent Bought Deal Equity Financing

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd:Announces acquisition of Jemi Fibre and concurrent bought deal equity financing.Deal expected to be immediately accretive to co's earnings and free cash flow per share by over 15% on annual basis.Underwriters have agreed to purchase 4.9 million subscription receipts of Canwel at a price of $4.10 per subscription receipt.Refinancing of Jemi fibre's senior loans expected to reduce its interest costs by approximately $7 million per annum.Expects to assume total indebtedness of about $25 million and refinance about $50 million of Jemi fibre's senior loans.All of Jemi fibre's common shares will be exchanged for co's shares on basis of 31.13 Jemi Fibre shares for Canwel share.Says approximately 2.53 million common shares of Canwel will be issued to shareholders of Jemi Fibre.Says transaction will result in Jemi Fibre becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canwel.Says arrangement agreement includes a $2.5 million termination fee payable to Canwel under certain circumstances.Says implied equity value of Jemi Fibre is approximately $11 million.