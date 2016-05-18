Cymbria Corp (CYB.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cymbria to purchase, for cancellation, up to 1.4 mln non-voting, non-redeemable class A shares
Cymbria Corp
BRIEF-Cymbria Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
* Cymbria Corp - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid
