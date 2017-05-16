Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CYBG reports higher first-half profit

May 16 (Reuters) - Cybg Plc ::Underlying profit before tax up 15 percent.Net interest margin stable at 226bps.Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016.Common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio of 12.5 percent.HY statutory profit before tax 46 mln stg, after deduction of restructuring and charges for legacy conduct matters.HY net interest income 411 million stg versus 400 million stg year ago.HY mortgage growth of 5 pct annualised was ahead of market - mortgage balances increased to 22.4 bln stg.HY core sme book growth 3 pct annualised - over 1 bln stg of new loans and facilities granted.On track to deliver planned underlying costs of 690 mln stg-700 mln stg.Sees FY momentum in customer lending to deliver mid single digit pct growth.Continuing to target a modest inaugural dividend with respect to FY2017.Sees FY CET1 ratio comfortably within target range (12-13 pct).Sees strong and stable NIM for FY.

CYBG maintains FY guidance, sees no significant short-term Brexit impacts

CYBG Plc : Confirms that trading in 3 months to 30 June 2016 has been in line with expectations and prior guidance . Pleased that early customer reaction to b has been positive . New SME loans and facilities in 9 months to 30 June up 4 pct; mortgage book £21.7 billion at 30 June, annualised growth of 8 pct versus 30 Sept . SME gross loans and facilities granted in 9 months to 30 June were 4 pct higher than prior period .Following EU referendum, we are mindful of greater uncertainty now facing UK economy and how this will impact on our customers and demand for credit.

CYBG says vote to leave the EU will have no immediate impact on the bank.

CYBG first-half net interest income rises

Cybg Plc : Half-Year report . Net interest margin in line with guidance at 225 bps, 2 bps increase versus FY 2015 . SME core book stable. Over £1 billion of new loans and facilities in H1, an increase of 10 pct .Expect our costs for year to be £730million, materially below our previous guidance.

CYBG Plc appoints two independent non-executive directors

CYBG Plc : Appointment of Clive Adamson and Paul Coby as independent non-executive directors . They will both also join boards of CYB Investments Limited and Clydesdale Bank Plc . Clive Adamson will also be appointed a member of board's risk and audit committees .Paul Coby will join boards on 1 June 2016 and Adamson on 1 July 2016.