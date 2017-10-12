Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Cyient says Sept-qtr attrition at 16.8 pct‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd :Declared interim dividend of 5 rupees per share.Says Sept quarter attrition at 16.8 percent ‍​.Says outlook for FY18 is strong‍​.Says expects double digit growth in services business while DLM business is expected to grow around 20 percent in FY 2018‍​.Says margins expected to improve by 50 bps in FY18‍​.

India's Cyient Sept qtr profit up 14.6 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd ::Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 9.65 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol net profit 1.11 billion rupees.Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 972 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol revenue from operations was 9.14 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 959.5 million rupees.

Cyient declares interim dividend of 3 rupees per share

Cyient Ltd : Cyient Ltd says declared an interim dividend of 3 rupees per share . Cyient Ltd says outlook for the year remains unchanged .Cyient Ltd says expect the contribution from Prague Engineering center to increase through the second half of the year.

Cyient Sept-qtr consol profit down 2 pct

Cyient Ltd : Cyient Ltd - Sept quarter consol net profit 972.5 million rupees . Cyient Ltd - Sept quarter consol net sales 9.14 billion rupees . Cyient Ltd - consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 994.3 million rupees; consol net sales was 7.72 billion rupees .Cyient Ltd consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 864 million rupees.

Cyient declares special dividend of 2.50 rupees/share

Cyient Ltd : Declaration of special dividend of 2.50 rupees per share .

Cyient Ltd sets up unit Cyient Israel India

Cyient Ltd : Company has set up a wholly owned subsidiary at Israel name called Cyient Israel India Ltd .

Cyient reiterates FY outlook for revenue growth

Cyient Ltd : Q2 looks healthy for continued growth despite adverse foreign exchange impact in the short term" . Says continues to realize gains on foreign exchange hedges due to adoption of consistent FX policy, likely to continue including for GBP . Expect a quarter on quarter revenue increase across all business units in Q2 . Expect to deliver a strong Q2 and reiterate full year outlook for revenue growth ie double digit in services, at least 50% in DLM . Margin expected to be flat to marginally positive for the year; to deliver double digit earnings growth for the year .

Cyient June-qtr consol profit falls

Cyient Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 739.7 million rupees;June-quarter consol net sales 8.31 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 799 million rupees .