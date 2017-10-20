Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Daimler CFO says expecting significant sales growth in Q4
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Daimler
Qualcomm and Mercedes extend communications partnership
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc
Daimler CFO sees no need to make provisions for cartel probe
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Daimler AG
Daimler recalls 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in the UK - BBC
Oct 16 (Reuters) - :Daimler recalls 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in the UK - BBC. Full Article
Mercedes-Benz USA says reported Sept sales of 29,008 units
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz USA :Mercedes-Benz USA says reported September sales of 29,008 units, compared to 29,500 vehicles sold during same period last year. Full Article
Daimler sticks with margin goals despite higher investments - CEO
Daimler AG
Mercedes-Benz USA reports Oct. sales of 28,659 vehicles, down 1 pct
Mercedes-Benz USA:Reported October sales of 28,659 vehicles, decreasing 1.0 pct from 28,952 vehicles sold during same month last year. Full Article
Daimler Trucks to increase its sales activities in Indonesia
Daimler AG
Daimler Trucks North America collaborates with AT&T, Microsoft Corp on new connectivity solutions
Daimler Trucks North America: New collaborations with AT&T, Microsoft to deliver "enhancements" to detroit connect suite of connected vehicle services .To collaborate with microsoft to establish a new cloud-based back office environment for all Detroit connect services. Full Article
Mercedes-Benz says Sept U.S. vehicle sales rose 1.7 pct
Mercedes-Benz USA:Reported September sales of 29,500 vehicles, increasing 1.7 percent. Full Article
Daimler's group profits fall while truck orders bulge
BERLIN Daimler lifted the outlook for its trucks division for a second time in three months on Friday while its overall profit fell on costs related to diesel-engine updates, vehicle recalls and restructuring. | Video