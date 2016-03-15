Edition:
Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DALA.NS)

DALA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,733.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs42.85 (+1.59%)
Prev Close
Rs2,690.70
Open
Rs2,682.00
Day's High
Rs2,754.70
Day's Low
Rs2,682.00
Volume
75,753
Avg. Vol
100,267
52-wk High
Rs2,849.70
52-wk Low
Rs1,220.50

Latest Key Developments

Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd declares interim dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd:Declared interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 of 2 Indian rupees per equity share of 2 Indian rupees each (i.e. 100%).Says interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders by electronic transfer and/or dispatch of dividend warrants on or before March 30, 2016.  Full Article

Dalmia Bharat Ltd News

BRIEF-Dalmia Bharat gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities to extent of 30 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of further securities to extent of 30 billion rupees

