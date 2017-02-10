Edition:
India

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DAMS.NS)

DAMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

304.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs17.10 (+5.95%)
Prev Close
Rs287.60
Open
Rs289.90
Day's High
Rs311.40
Day's Low
Rs289.25
Volume
960,443
Avg. Vol
587,722
52-wk High
Rs311.40
52-wk Low
Rs94.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dhampur Sugar Mills Dec-qtr profit rises
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 564.7 million rupees versus profit92 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter net sales 6.69 billion rupees versus 5.28 billion rupees year ago . Says declares interim dividend of 2.50 rupees per share .Says gets in prinicple approval for transfer of rural distrution biz of consumer products to unit.  Full Article

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd News

BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman, exec director

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman and exec director

Earnings vs. Estimates

