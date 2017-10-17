Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Danone gaining market share in Chinese infant formula market - CFO

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Danone Finance Head Cecile Cabanis tells analysts during a call::Danone expects to deliver synergies from WhiteWave acquisition faster than expected this year.Consumer demand remains subdued in Europe, Brexit also creates uncertainty.Danone has completed the registration of all its infant milk formula products in China.Danone expects Q4 to be a strong quarter for early life nutrition business.Danone expects water business to remain solid for the full year.Danone says expects essential dairy and plant based (EDP) business in Noram to return to positive territory in Q4.Danone says expects international EDP sales to improve in Q4 versus Q3 but to remain negative.SAYSsays early life nutrition market growing strongly in China and Danone is gaining market share.Danone says turning around Brazil dairy business will take time, no turnaround expected before the course of 2018.

Danone sees no significant improvement in Activia Europe bef. 2018

Danone CEO Emmanuel Faber tells analysts: Will not see significant improvement in activia europe before 2018 - CEO .Danone dairy division will start 2017 overall negative and will be negative in Europe for some time - ceo.

Danone eyes moderate sales growth in 2017 - CFO

Danone CFO Cecile Cabanis tells analysts:Expects moderate top line growth for 2017 , with low start of the year - cfo.

ICT Group wins contract from Danone Nutricia

ICT Group NV :Selected by Danone Nutricia to develop manufacturing software for new smart factory.

WhiteWave Foods- Danone voluntarily withdrew its Hart-Scott-Rodino Act notification on Aug 31

WhiteWave Foods Co: On August 31, 2016, Danone voluntarily withdrew its Hart-Scott-Rodino act notification to provide DOJ with additional time for review - SEC Filing . On Sept 2, Danone refiled its notification, such that waiting period is currently scheduled to expire at 11:59 pm on Oct 3 . WhiteWave anticipates that DOJ will issue a request for additional information . Understands that Danone expects to obtain a clearance decision for deal by end of November . Understands that Danone anticipates making required notification under eu merger regulation by early October .WhiteWave and Danone have been working with DOJ and European commission and continue to target closing transaction by end of 2016.

Whitewave foods files proxy statement related to proposed acquisition by Danone

Whitewave Foods Co :Files proxy statement related to proposed acquisition by Danone.

Whitewave schedules Oct 4 special meeting for vote on merger agreement with Danone

Whitewave Foods Co : Whitewave schedules october 4, 2016 special meeting for vote on merger agreement with danone .Whitewave continues to expect transaction to close by end of year.

Whitewave Foods cancels Q2 2016 earnings conference call

Whitewave Foods Co : Whitewave Foods cancels second quarter 2016 earnings conference call .As a result of its proposed merger with Danone S.A., it is cancelling its Q2 2016 earnings conference call and webcast.

Danone CFO says WhiteWave acquisition moving according to plan

Danone CFO Cecile Cabanis tells analysts during a call: "Everything is moving according to plan" regarding WhiteWave Foods acquisition - CFO ."We are going to file the proxy in the U.S. in coming days as expected" - CFO.

S&P places Whitewave Foods Co's ratings on creditwatch positive on acquisition by Danone

S&P Global Ratings: The Whitewave Foods Co ratings placed on creditwatch positive on acquisition by Danone ."We believe that Whitewave's credit profile will likely improve from the acquisition by the financially stronger Danone".