Deutsche Boerse says regrets Commission decision

Deutsche Boerse Ag : Says regrets decision taken by european commission . Says prohibition is a setback for europe, capital markets union and bridge between continental europe and great britain

LSE Group says DB deal terminated; to initiate 200 mln stg share buyback

London Stock Exchange Group Plc : Termination of merger following EC decision . EC merger control condition to merger has become incapable of being satisfied and consequently, merger will not proceed to completion . LSEG regrets commission's decision to prohibit proposed merger and looks forward to reviewing detailed commission decision in due course. . Does not agree with view that a business of LCH SA's scale would not be a viable stand-alone competitor without concurrent sale of MTS . As consequence of merger termination , proposed sale of LCH SA by LSEG and LCH Group to Euronext N.V. Will also terminate . Believes proposed merger with Deutsche Börse in combination with LCH SA remedy would have preserved credible and robust competition in all markets . LSEG looks forward to reviewing detailed commission decision to be published under article 8(3) regulation (EC) 139/2004 in due course . LSEG is confident in its prospects as a standalone business . Plans to initiate on-market 200 mln stg share buyback, amount broadly equal to return would have made had Deutsche Börse merger proceeded as planned .Continues to be actively engaged in exploring selective inorganic and ongoing organic investment.

Euronext says shareholders approve LCH.Clearnet acquisition

Euronext NV : Proposal regarding acquisition of Banque Centrale De Compensation S.A., trading as LCH.Clearnet S.A., was unanimously approved by its shareholders .Transaction is contingent on completion of merger of Deutsche Börse AG and London Stock Exchange Group Plc.

LSEG confirms intends to explore sale of LCH France unit

London Stock Exchange : Notes the European Commission's announcement confirming the commencement of phase II proceedings in connection with its review of the proposed merger .Confirms LSEG and LCH Group Limited intend to explore potential sale of LCH SA, LCH Group limited's French-regulated operating unit.

LSE Group says interest rate derivatives venture CurveGlobal now live

London Stock Exchange Group Plc : CurveGlobal, the interest rate derivatives venture developed by lseg with a number of major dealer banks has gone live . CurveGlobal developed by London Stock Exchange Group with a number of major dealer banks: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Societe Generale, together with the Chicago Board Options Exchange .We start with access to a deep pool of open risk, totalling over $100 billion in initial margin- CEO CurveGlobal.

Deutsche Boerse secures large majority of shares for merger with LSE

Deutsche Boerse Ag : Says final number of Deutsche Boerse shares tendered under exchange offer amounted to 89.04 pct of Deutsche Boerse shares .This represents final outcome of exchange offer.

More than 75 pct of Deutsche Boerse shares tendered in LSE offer

Deutsche Boerse : Says more than 75 percent of Deutsche Boerse shares have been tendered in LSE merger offer . Says final tender results of the exchange offer are expected to be published on 17 August 2016 .Says Deutsche Boerse and LSE expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2017.

LSE CEO sees no immediate threat of euro-denominated clearing moving to EU

London Stock Exchange Group Plc : Expect deal with Deutsche Boerse to close in first half on next year- CEO . Such a complex merger would require significant stand in legal advice- CEO . "Simply don't know" where HQ will be after Deutsche Boerse deals, but any decision will require shareholder approval - CEO . Rolet sees no immediate threat of euro-denominated clearing moving to Euro Zone from London . U.S. option for some activities if the UK loses access to the EU

London Stock Exchange Group H1 adjusted operating profit rises

London Stock Exchange Group Plc : H1 revenue up 9% to £721.9 million (h1 2015: £663.0 million); total income up 11% to £785.8 million (h1 2015: £705.9 million) . H1 adjusted operating profit up 9% at £333.3 million (h1 2015: £305.7 million) . Interim dividend increased 11.1% to 12.0 pence per share (h1 2015: 10.8 pence per share) in line with our stated dividend policy . Believe this transaction can best position us to accelerate our growth strategy and deliver substantial value creation for shareholders . Merger with Deutsche Börse, announced in March 2016, making good progress - shareholder approvals achieved in July and work underway on regulatory consents . We are delighted to have achieved shareholder approvals and are now focused on securing regulatory consents-CEO .Work is continuing to achieve outstanding regulatory consents for DB deal.

Deutsche Boerse-63.7 pct shares tendered under LSE deal exchange offer

Deutsche Boerse AG : Satisfaction of exchange offer acceptance condition . Says HoldCo today announces that final number of Deutsche Boerse shares tendered under exchange offer at time of expiration of acceptance period amounted to 63.65 pct .Exchange offer acceptance condition in both LSE acquisition and Deutsche Boerse acquisition has been satisfied.