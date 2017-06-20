Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBANn.DE)
43.85EUR
5:21pm IST
€-0.17 (-0.39%)
€44.03
€44.00
€44.24
€43.78
6,999
26,466
€46.76
€29.46
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in duagon AG
June 20 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in R&M International GmbH
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Deutsche Beteiligungs sells Broetje-Automation GmbH
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Deutsche Beteiligungs 9-month net income at 26.3 million euros
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in Frimo Group GmbH
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Deutsche Beteiligungs initiates new buyout fund
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Inexio says Warburg Pincus unit to take majority stake in co
Inexio KGaA : An affiliate of Warburg Pincus has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake and provide funding for the future growth . Under the terms of the agreement, Warburg Pincus will appoint two members of the supervisory board of Inexio and René Obermann will become chairman. . The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately 250 million euros . Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, investor in Inexio since 2013, is also participating in this capital increase. (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136). Full Article
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG affirms profit guidance after Q2
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Deutsche Beteiligungs comments on FY 2015/2016 earnings outlook
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:As previously projected, net income in FY 2015/2016, on a comparable basis, is expected to significantly exceed that of the previous year (25.2 million euros).FY 2015/2016 net income estimate 41.26 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Deutsche Beteiligungs secures 50 mln euro credit line
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:Secures credit line.Announces it obtained a credit facility of 50 million euros from a consortium of two banks for a term of five years. Full Article
BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs Q3 net result turns to profit of 34.5 million euros
* 9-MTH NET PROFIT OF 78.6 MLN EUROS VS 26.4 MLN EUROS YR AGO