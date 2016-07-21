Edition:
India

DB Corp Ltd (DBCL.NS)

DBCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

367.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.30 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs371.70
Open
Rs368.00
Day's High
Rs372.90
Day's Low
Rs365.40
Volume
78,801
Avg. Vol
58,762
52-wk High
Rs401.95
52-wk Low
Rs322.00

DB Corp says June-quarter consol net profit rises 61.9 pct
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

D B Corp Ltd : June -quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees . India's D B Corp - June-quarter consol net sales 5.61 billion rupees . Says consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 643 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol net sales was 4.66 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 885 million rupees .  Full Article

DB Corp March-qtr consol profit marginally up
Friday, 20 May 2016 

D B Corp Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 642.4 million rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 5.06 billion rupees . Recommended final dividend of 4.25 rupees per share .  Full Article

