Apex Fund Services acquires Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apex Fund Services ::Apex Fund Services announces acquisition of Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business.Says terms of agreement are not being disclosed

Deutsche Bank CEO has no plans to step down before restructuring is done

Deutsche Bank conference call : CFO says part of fresh capital is to be used for new business, another held back as buffer . CEO says supervisory board is looking at remuneration system . Says aim to pay dividend at industry average from 2018 . Executive sewing says aims to focus on one it system in postbank integration and switch off the other one . CEO says has no plans to resign before bank has successfully been restructured . CEO says we'll see when the time comes what happens my contract runs out

Phoenix Group says Prudential Regulation Authority approves Abbey Life deal

Phoenix Group Holdings : Regulatory consent - Abbey Life Acquisition . Announces that Prudential Regulation Authority has consented to acquisition of Abbey Life Assurance Company Limited .Completion of acquisition is expected to take place on 30 December 2016.

SEC says Deutsche Bank is paying $9.5 mln penalty for failing to properly safeguard research information

U.S. SEC- Deutsche Bank failed to properly safeguard research information . U.S. SEC- Deutsche Bank Securities agreed to pay $9.5 million penalty for failing to properly safeguard material nonpublic information generated by its research analysts . SEC- Deutsche Bank published improper research report and failed to properly preserve,provide certain electronic records sought by SEC during investigation .SEC- Deutsche Bank issued a research report with "buy" rating for big lots that was inconsistent with personal view of analyst who prepared and certified it.

5 bln -Platow Brief

Deutsche Bank is eyeing a settlement of $4-5 billion by end-October with U.S. authorities seeking a fine of up to $14 billion for the misselling of mortgage-backed securities, German markets newsletter Platow Brief said on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank is considering scrapping bonuses and raising fresh capital, Platow Brief added, without citing sources. Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment. Shares in the bank rose 1.3 percent in New York .

BRIEF-JP Morgan's Dimon says there is no reason that Deutsche Bank shouldn't get over its problems -CNBC

JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon on Deutsche Bank - 'There is no reason that Deutsche Bank shouldn't get over its problems" - CNBC

Deutsche Bank's talks with U.S. DoJ continuing, with no deal yet presented to senior decision makers on either side- WSJ

Deutsche Bank's talks with U.S. DoJ continuing, with no deal yet presented to senior decision makers for approval on either side - WSJ, citing sources.

Deutsche bank near $5.4 bln U.S. settlement over mortgage bonds - AFP, citing source

Deutsche Bank near $5.4 bln U.S. settlement over mortgage bonds - AFP, citing source

Capula Investment cut some capital at Deutsche Bank - CNBC

Capula Investment cut some capital at Deutsche - CNBC, citing source . Some Deutsche Bank counterparties changing credit agreements; some clients demanding "triparty" credit agreements - CNBC . Capula Investment is still a prime brokerage client at Deutsche Bank - CNBC, citing source.

Deutsche Bank's hedge fund business chairman says its prime brokerage "still very profitable" - CNBC

Deutsche Bank's hedge fund business chairman says its prime brokerage "still very profitable", "no question we have a perception issue"- CNBC