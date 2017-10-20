Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)
14.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
€14.40
12,930,927
€17.82
€10.71
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Apex Fund Services acquires Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apex Fund Services ::Apex Fund Services announces acquisition of Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business.Says terms of agreement are not being disclosed . Full Article
Deutsche Bank CEO has no plans to step down before restructuring is done
Deutsche Bank
Phoenix Group says Prudential Regulation Authority approves Abbey Life deal
Phoenix Group Holdings
SEC says Deutsche Bank is paying $9.5 mln penalty for failing to properly safeguard research information
: U.S. SEC- Deutsche Bank failed to properly safeguard research information . U.S. SEC- Deutsche Bank Securities agreed to pay $9.5 million penalty for failing to properly safeguard material nonpublic information generated by its research analysts . SEC- Deutsche Bank published improper research report and failed to properly preserve,provide certain electronic records sought by SEC during investigation .SEC- Deutsche Bank issued a research report with "buy" rating for big lots that was inconsistent with personal view of analyst who prepared and certified it. Full Article
5 bln -Platow Brief
Deutsche Bank
BRIEF-JP Morgan's Dimon says there is no reason that Deutsche Bank shouldn't get over its problems -CNBC
Corrects headline to add source.: JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon on Deutsche Bank - 'There is no reason that Deutsche Bank shouldn't get over its problems" - CNBC ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: (CORRECTED). Full Article
Deutsche Bank's talks with U.S. DoJ continuing, with no deal yet presented to senior decision makers on either side- WSJ
:Deutsche Bank's talks with U.S. DoJ continuing, with no deal yet presented to senior decision makers for approval on either side - WSJ, citing sources. Full Article
Deutsche bank near $5.4 bln U.S. settlement over mortgage bonds - AFP, citing source
: Deutsche Bank near $5.4 bln U.S. settlement over mortgage bonds - AFP, citing source Further company coverage: [DBKGn.DE] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+1 646 223 8780;)). Full Article
Capula Investment cut some capital at Deutsche Bank - CNBC
: Capula Investment cut some capital at Deutsche - CNBC, citing source . Some Deutsche Bank counterparties changing credit agreements; some clients demanding "triparty" credit agreements - CNBC . Capula Investment is still a prime brokerage client at Deutsche Bank - CNBC, citing source. Full Article
Deutsche Bank's hedge fund business chairman says its prime brokerage "still very profitable" - CNBC
: Deutsche Bank's hedge fund business chairman says its prime brokerage "still very profitable", "no question we have a perception issue"- CNBC ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Workers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank may strike in wage row - union
FRANKFURT, Oct 22 Workers at Deutsche Bank's retail arm Postbank are threatening to stage a strike over a wage dispute, labour union Verdi said on Sunday, ahead of a round of negotiations due to start on Monday.