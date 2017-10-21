Edition:
India

DBV Technologies SA (DBV.PA)

DBV.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

82.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€82.05
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
53,518
52-wk High
€86.64
52-wk Low
€58.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DBV Technologies peanut allergy treatment fails to meet main goal in late-stage study
Saturday, 21 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dbv Technologies Sa :DBV Technologies announces topline results of phase III clinical trial in peanut-allergic patients four to 11 years of age‍​.DBV Technologies - topline results show statistically significant response with a favorable tolerability profile.DBV Technologies - primary endpoint did not reach 15% lower bound of CI that was proposed in study’s statistical analysis plan‍​.DBV Technologies - DBV will continue ongoing discussions with FDA, and plans to proceed with the BLA preparation process.  Full Article

DBV Technologies completes blinded period in REALISE study of Viaskin Peanut
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA ::REG-DBV TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BLINDED PERIOD IN REALISE STUDY OF VIASKIN PEANUT.‍97.5% OF PATIENTS CONTINUE TREATMENT IN OPEN-LABEL ARM OF REALISE STUDY​.‍PATIENTS WILL RECEIVE ACTIVE TREATMENT FOR A TOTAL OF 36 MONTHS​.‍COMPANY ANTICIPATES ANNOUNCING TOPLINE RESULTS FROM BLINDED PORTION OF REALISE TRIAL IN NOVEMBER 2017​.  Full Article

DBV Technologies announces expansion of clinical program for the treatment of peanut allergy
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

DBV Technologies SA : Announced on Monday expansion of clinical program Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of peanut allergy .Topline results for trials are expected in the second half of 2017.  Full Article

DBV Technologies H1 net loss widens to 49.4 million euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Dbv Technologies Sa : H1 net loss of 49.4 million euros ($54.66 million) versus loss of 14.5 million euros year ago . H1 cash position of 288.8 million euros versus 104.5 million euros year ago .H1 total income 4.8 million euros versus 3.2 million euros year ago‍​.  Full Article

DBV Technologies Sa files for stock shelf with U.S. SEC size undisclosed - SEC Filing
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

DBV Technologies Sa :Says files for stock shelf with U.S. SEC; size undisclosed - SEC filing.  Full Article

Dbv Technologies appoints Lucia Septién as chief medical officer
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Dbv Technologies SA :Announced appointment of Lucia Septién, M.D., as chief medical officer.  Full Article

DBV Technologies and Nestlé Health Science to collaborate on pediatric milk allergy test
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

DBV Technologies SA : DBV Technologies and Nestlé Health Science form collaboration to develop and commercialize a novel diagnostic test for pediatric milk allergy .DBV is eligible to receive up to 100 million euros ($111.33 million) in potential development, registration and commercial milestones.  Full Article

DBV Technologies presents additional phase IIb results with Viaskin Peanut
Sunday, 6 Mar 2016 

DBV Technologies SA:Announced additional phase IIb trial results with Viaskin peanut presented at the 2016 AAAAI meeting continue to support treatment safety, efficacy and compliance.Presented data supporting the favorable safety, efficacy and tolerability of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic patients.There were no treatment-related serious adverse events observed during the trial nor use of epinephrine associated with treatment.No trial participant drop-outs due to drug-related adverse events were reported.DBV intends to explore additional Viaskin Peanut dose regimens in populations not included in the ongoing Phase III trial.  Full Article

DBV Technologies presents update on NIAID-sponsored CoFAR6 phase II trial
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 

DBV Technologies SA:Announced the presentation from NIAID-sponsored CoFAR6 phase II trial reaffirming Viaskin peanut safety and efficacy.Study showed that treatment with Viaskin Peanut was observed to be safe and well-tolerated, and led to statistically significant desensitization in trial subjects.  Full Article

DBV Technologies to present first experimental results for treatment of Colitis with Viaskin
Thursday, 10 Dec 2015 

DBV Technologies SA:First experimental results for treatment of Colitis with Viaskin will be presented at Crohn's & Colitis foundation of America's 2015 advances in IBD conference.  Full Article

