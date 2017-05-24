Edition:
Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.L)

DC.L on London Stock Exchange

182.80GBp
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.20 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
185.00
Open
184.20
Day's High
184.20
Day's Low
180.90
Volume
1,431,484
Avg. Vol
7,474,805
52-wk High
373.28
52-wk Low
155.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dixons Carphone's CEO says trading in May has been "normal"
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 

May 24 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc :Dixons Carphone CEO- far as you provide the right propisition to customers, they still seem to be showing up to buy stuff (in UK).Dixons Carphone CEO- for trading in May so, far i think we canter along as normal.Dixons Carphone CEO- if there was a currency change over time that will filter through in the cost prices that we pay.Dixons Carphone CEO- cost prices changes for the new products have come through, so far they seem to be reasonably well accepted by the customer.Dixons Carphone CEO- the rate of deflation is quite rapid (in our industry). They dwarf any price inflation.  Full Article

Dixons Carphone says sales in UK increased post Brexit vote
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Dixons Carphone : FD says sales in UK have increased post Brexit vote on Thursday . FD says over 90 percent of sourcing for UK market is paid for in sterling . FD says investment plans unchanged post Brexit vote . FD says plans investment spend of about 250 million stg in 2016-17 Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).  Full Article

Dixons Carphone sees headline pretax profit in top half of previous guidance
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Dixons Carphone Plc : Group headline pbt now expected to be between £445m and £450m for year, in top half of previous guidance . Group like-for-like revenues up 5 pct in Q4 and in full year .Year-End net debt expected to be below £300m.  Full Article

Dixons Carphone PLC News

UPDATE 1-Halfords names Dixons Carphone executive as new boss

LONDON, Sept 13 British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Wednesday named Dixons Carphone executive Graham Stapleton as its new chief executive with effect from January next year.

