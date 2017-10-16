Edition:
India

DCB Bank Ltd (DCBA.NS)

DCBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

182.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.20 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
Rs178.20
Open
Rs179.00
Day's High
Rs183.00
Day's Low
Rs177.05
Volume
1,962,464
Avg. Vol
1,912,017
52-wk High
Rs213.00
52-wk Low
Rs100.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DCB Bank Q2 NIM 4.22 pct‍​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - DCB Bank Ltd :Says Q2 NIM at 4.22 percent ‍​.Says "remain cautious with respect to loan growth"‍​‍​.  Full Article

India's DCB Bank Sept-qtr profit up 21 pct
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - DCB Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 589 million rupees versus net profit of 484.9 million rupees last year.Sept quarter interest earned 5.87 billion rupees versus 5.06 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter gross npa 1.80 percent versus 1.74 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter provisions 302.4 million rupees versus 264.8 million rupees last year.Sept quarter net npa 0.90 percent versus 0.92 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

DCB Bank Sept-qtr NIM 3.96 pct
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

Dcb Bank Ltd :Sept quarter NIM 3.96 percent.  Full Article

DCB Bank June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

DCB Bank Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 470.3 million rupees versus profit of 468.7 million rupees year ago . Says June-quarter interest earned 4.71 billion rupees versus 4.04 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter provisions 205.3 million rupees versus 180.3 million rupees year ago . June-quarter gross NPAs 1.72 percent versus 1.51 percent previous quarter . June-quarter net NPAs 0.87 percent versus 0.75 percent previous quarter .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

DCB Bank Ltd News

BRIEF-DCB Bank Q2 NIM 4.22 pct‍​

* Says "remain cautious with respect to loan growth"‍​‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2if7XEv Further company coverage:

» More DCBA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials