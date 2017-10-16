DCB Bank Ltd (DCBA.NS)
182.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs4.20 (+2.36%)
Rs178.20
Rs179.00
Rs183.00
Rs177.05
1,962,464
1,912,017
Rs213.00
Rs100.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
DCB Bank Q2 NIM 4.22 pct
Oct 16 (Reuters) - DCB Bank Ltd
India's DCB Bank Sept-qtr profit up 21 pct
Oct 16 (Reuters) - DCB Bank Ltd
DCB Bank Sept-qtr NIM 3.96 pct
Dcb Bank Ltd
DCB Bank June-qtr profit rises
DCB Bank Ltd
BRIEF-DCB Bank Q2 NIM 4.22 pct
* Says "remain cautious with respect to loan growth" Source text - http://bit.ly/2if7XEv Further company coverage: