Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DCC acquires specialist server company Hammer for 38 mln stg

Dcc Plc : Acquire hammer, a specialist distributor of server and storage solutions .Acquisition is conditional, inter alia, on competition clearance from european commission and is expected to complete by end of december 2016..

DCC FY pretax profit from cont ops up 47 percent

Dcc Plc : Expect that coming year will be another year of profit growth and development for group . FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 47 percent to 216.3 million stg . Final dividend up 15 percent to 64.18 penceper share .Total dividend 97.22 penceper share.

DCC PLC announces interim dividend

DCC PLC:Says board has decided to pay an interim dividend of 33.04 pence per share, which represents a 15 pct. increase on the prior year.Says this dividend will be paid on Dec. 7, to shareholders on register at close of business on Nov. 20.