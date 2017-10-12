Oct 12 (Reuters) - N BROWN GROUP PLC ::H1 REVENUE ROSE 5.6 PERCENT TO 453.4 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND 5.67 PENCEPER SHARE.H1 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 32.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 31.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO."IN LINE WITH OTHER RETAILERS, FX RATES REPRESENT A HEADWIND AND THIS WAS PARTICULARLY FELT THIS HALF" - CEO.H1 NET DEBT 305.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 286.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO."CURRENT TRADING IS ON TRACK WITH OUR PLAN AND WE ARE FOCUSED AND WELL PREPARED FOR PEAK TRADING PERIOD AHEAD" - CEO.ANNOUNCING PARTNERSHIPS WITH AMAZON FASHION (SIMPLY BE AND JACAMO), NAMSHI (SIMPLY BE) AND DEBENHAMS (JACAMO) TO SELL CAPSULE COLLECTIONS ONLINE.
British Land Company Plc : Has exchanged contracts for sale of 334-348 Oxford Street, London to a private investor for £400 million . Building is let in its entirety to Debenhams until 2039 . Has exchanged on £99 million of further retail disposals since 31 March 2016, including £79 million of superstores, 3.1% ahead of March valuations . Transactions bring total retail disposals since year end to £499 million . Since EU referendum, co has exchanged 11 long term retail leases totalling 50,000 sq ft and £2.1 million of rent on terms agreed prior to referendum .In aggregate these lettings are 4.7% ahead of March 2016 ervs; a further 210,000 sq ft of retail lettings are under offer.
Debenhams Plc : Restructuring of Irish business . Directors of unit Debenhams Retail (Ireland) have applied to high court in Dublin seeking appointment of an interim examiner . Debenhams (Ireland) applied for examinership with aim of restructuring operations to create competitive and sustainable business in Ireland .Decision reflects disproportionately high operating costs, such as above-market rents and other overheads..
Debenhams PLC:Says that it remain on track to deliver FY 2016 profits in line with market expectations.
