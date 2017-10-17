Delta Corp Ltd (DELT.NS)
236.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs8.95 (+3.93%)
Rs227.60
Rs229.50
Rs238.30
Rs228.70
4,900,727
3,615,858
Rs238.30
Rs95.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Delta Corp Sept-qtr consol profit rises
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Delta Corp Ltd
Delta Corp signs deal to operate casino in Sikkim
Delta Corp Ltd
Delta Corp unit gets license to operate vessel "M V Royale Flotel-Deltin Caravela" in Mandovi river
Delta Corp Ltd
BRIEF-India's Delta Corp Sept-qtr consol profit rises
* Sept quarter consol net profit after tax 432.6 million rupees versus profit 322.5 million rupees year ago