Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Denizbank AS says Fitch affirms ratings
Denizbank AS:Says Fitch Ratings affirmed its long term domestic and foreign currency notes rating at BB+, long term domestic and foreign currency notes rating at B, Financial capacity rating at bb+ and national rating at AA(tur) with 3 support rating. Full Article
Denizbank AS to increase capital by 1.5 billion turkish lira to 3.32 billion turkish lira
Denizbank AS:To increase capital to 3.32 billion turkish lira from 1.82 billion turkish lira. Full Article
Denizbank AS faces total 45.6 million turkish lira tax fine
Denizbank AS:Faces tax penalty of 44.6 million turkish lira for 2010-2014 period for corporation income tax and jurisdiction fees.In addition faces 760,574 turkish lira tax fine for 2011-2012-2014 financial years for the late payment of corporate income tax. Full Article
