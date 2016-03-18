Edition:
Denizbank AS (DENIZ.IS)

DENIZ.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.14TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-0.72%)
Prev Close
4.17TL
Open
4.18TL
Day's High
4.22TL
Day's Low
4.12TL
Volume
305,983
Avg. Vol
685,437
52-wk High
5.46TL
52-wk Low
3.17TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Denizbank AS says Fitch affirms ratings
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

Denizbank AS:Says Fitch Ratings affirmed its long term domestic and foreign currency notes rating at BB+, long term domestic and foreign currency notes rating at B, Financial capacity rating at bb+ and national rating at AA(tur) with 3 support rating.  Full Article

Denizbank AS to increase capital by 1.5 billion turkish lira to 3.32 billion turkish lira
Thursday, 31 Dec 2015 

Denizbank AS:To increase capital to 3.32 billion turkish lira from 1.82 billion turkish lira.  Full Article

Denizbank AS faces total 45.6 million turkish lira tax fine
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 

Denizbank AS:Faces tax penalty of 44.6 million turkish lira for 2010-2014 period for corporation income tax and jurisdiction fees.In addition faces 760,574 turkish lira tax fine for 2011-2012-2014 financial years for the late payment of corporate income tax.  Full Article

Denizbank AS News

Fitch Rates Manisa Metropolitan Municipality 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Manisa Metropolitan Municipality - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/904871 FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Manisa Metropolitan Municipality (Manisa) a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB', a Long-Term Local Currency IDR of 'BB+' and a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The 'BB+' Long -Term Local

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
