Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Den Networks Sept-qtr consol loss narrows

Den Networks Ltd : Sept-quarter net loss 478.7 million rupees versus loss 977.6 million rupees year ago . Sept-quarter total income from operations 2.72 billion rupees versus 2.15 billion rupees year ago .All figures are consolidated.

Den Networks appoints S. N. Sharma as CEO

DEN Networks Ltd : S. n. sharma has been appointed as chief executive officer ( CEO ) of the company with immediate effect. .

Den Networks enters into deal with Jasper Infoteeh for increasing stake in Macro Commerce

DEN Networks Ltd : Entered into agreement with Jasper Infoteeh Private Limited for increasing equity stake of company in Macro Commerce Private Limited .