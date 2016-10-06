Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Deutsche Euroshop invests in Saarpark-Center Neunkirchen

Deutsche Euroshop AG : Deutsche Euroshop invests in Saarpark-Center Neunkirchen . Acquisition of a 50 percent stake . Investment volume: 113 million euros ($126.38 million) .Acquisition will increase Deutsche Euroshop's portfolio to 20 shopping centers.

Deutsche Euroshop reiterates forecast, to pay EUR1.40 dividend

Deutsche Euroshop Ag : H1 EPS 0.90 EUR . H1 profit fell 2 percent to 48.7 million EUR . H1 revenue rose 1.2 percent to 101.8 million EUR . EBIT: EUR88.8 million . Eearnings before tax excluding measurement gains/losses: EUR65.0 million . FFO: EUR1.16 per share . Revenues of EUR101.8 million (+1.2 percent year on year) . Earnings before taxes (EBT) declined from EUR61.5 million to EUR60.1 million (-2.3 percent) . Earnings per share now stand at EUR0.90, after falling from EUR0.92 . Revenue: EUR101.8 million . Earnings per share: EUR0.90 . Net operating income (NOI) of EUR91.7 million in first half of 2016 . EBIT climbed by 0.7 percent to EUR88.8 million. . EBT excluding valuation gains/losses rose by 2.3 percent from EUR63.6 million to EUR65.0 million . Consolidated profit fell accordingly by 2.0 percent, from EUR49.7 million to EUR48.7 million .Deutsche Euroshop management team is sticking to its forecast for financial year 2016 and aims to pay a dividend of EUR1.40 per share.

Deutsche Euroshop confirms full-year forecast after Q1 results

Deutsche Euroshop AG : revenue: eur50.7 million (+0.3%), ebit: eur44.6 million (-0.1%) . Consolidated profit: eur24.9 million (-1.8%) . Epra earnings per share: eur0.49 per share (+2%) . ffo: eur0.58 per share (+2%) . Confirmed full-year forecasts issued on 23 march 2016 . Envisages paying a dividend of eur1.40 per share for 2016 . news: deutsche euroshop: first quarter on track, forecast confirmed . Q1 profit fell 1.8 percent to 24.9 million eur . Dividend 1.40 eurper share .Q1 revenue 50.7 million eur.

Deutsche EuroShop plans further dividend increases until 2019

Deutsche EuroShop AG:Further dividend increases planned until 2019.Intends to gradually increase the dividend by 0.05 euros per share in each of the 2017 and 2018 financial years.As a result, dividend will have increased to 1.50 euros per share by 2019.

Deutsche EuroShop to propose FY 2015 dividend

Deutsche EuroShop AG:To propose a dividend of 1.35 euros per share, 3.8 pct higher than the previous year, for FY 2015.

Deutsche EuroShop updates FY 2015 and adjusts FY 2016 forecast, confirms dividend outlook

Deutsche EuroShop AG:Sees FY 2015 revenue: 201 to 204 million euros.Sees FY 2015 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT): 175 to 178 million euros (previously: 177 to 180 million euros).Sees FY 2015 earnings before taxes (EBT) excluding valuation gains/losses: 126 to 129 million euros.Sees FY 2016 revenue: 200 to 204 million euros (previously: 203 to 206 million euros).Sees FY 2016 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT): 175 to 179 million euros (previously 179 to 182 million euros).Sees FY 2016 earnings before taxes (EBT) excluding valuation gains/losses: 127 to 130 million euros (previously 130 to 133 million euros).Company still foresees an increase in the dividend of five cents to 1.35 euros per share for 2015.FY 2015 revenues 202.34 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 revenues 205.92 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015 EBIT 187.76 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 183.59 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.