Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DEUTZ supplies Terex with Xchange engines

Deutz AG : DEUTZ supplies Terex with Xchange engines . Deutz Corporation based in Georgia in the United States and Terex, have concluded to expand their relationship to the field of reconditioning .Under this new arrangement, deutz ag's american subsidiary will supply terex with exchange engines for reconditioning its genie aerial working platforms.

Deutz H1 net profit up at 20.0 mln euros

Deutz AG : H1 EBIT at 20.7 million euros versus 20.3 million euros ($22.61 million) year go . H1 sales at 644.4 million euros, 3.8 percent below the previous year's figure of 670.2 million euros. . H1 net profit at 20.0 million euros versus 16.7 million euros year go . Confirms FY 2016 outlook .Seasonally the second half of 2016 is expected to be weaker than the first half.

Deutz to supply engines to Takeuchi

Deutz AG : Deutz to supply engines to Japanese construction machinery manufacturer Takeuchi <6432.T> .From mid-2016 Takeuchi will be equipping its new TB295W wheeled excavator and its new TB2150 tracked excavator with Deutz's TCD 3.6 diesel engine.

DEUTZ confirms FY 2016 outlook

DEUTZ AG:For FY 2016 confirms its forecast of a stagnating or at best slightly increasing sales and a moderate increase in the EBIT margin compared to last year.

JLG enters into partnership with DEUTZ AG for Xchange engines

DEUTZ AG:JLG Industries, Inc. enters into partnership with Deutz for Xchange engines.Deutz subsidiary will supply JLG with reconditioned Xchange engines, which come with full guarantee, for use in reconditioned aerial work platforms.

DEUTZ AG confirms FY 2016 guidance

DEUTZ AG:For 2016 confirms its forecast of a stagnating or at best slightly increasing sales and a moderate increase in the EBIT margin compared to last year.

DEUTZ gives FY 2016 revenue outlook in line with analysts' estimates, to propose dividend

DEUTZ AG:Will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.07 euro per share‍​.Expects market conditions to remain challenging in FY 2016. Consequently, it forecasts that revenue will stagnate or, at best, rise slightly‍​.FY 2016 capacity utilisation is likely to change only insignificantly, and the EBIT margin is expected to increase moderately.FY 2015 reported revenue 1.247 billion euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.269 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

DEUTZ comments on FY 2015 forecast

DEUTZ AG:Now expects FY 2015 revenue to decline by around 20 per cent year on year.FY 2015 revenue estimate 1.23 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.