DEUTZ supplies Terex with Xchange engines
Deutz AG
Deutz H1 net profit up at 20.0 mln euros
Deutz AG
Deutz to supply engines to Takeuchi
Deutz AG
DEUTZ confirms FY 2016 outlook
DEUTZ AG:For FY 2016 confirms its forecast of a stagnating or at best slightly increasing sales and a moderate increase in the EBIT margin compared to last year. Full Article
JLG enters into partnership with DEUTZ AG for Xchange engines
DEUTZ AG:JLG Industries, Inc. enters into partnership with Deutz for Xchange engines.Deutz subsidiary will supply JLG with reconditioned Xchange engines, which come with full guarantee, for use in reconditioned aerial work platforms. Full Article
DEUTZ AG confirms FY 2016 guidance
DEUTZ AG:For 2016 confirms its forecast of a stagnating or at best slightly increasing sales and a moderate increase in the EBIT margin compared to last year. Full Article
DEUTZ gives FY 2016 revenue outlook in line with analysts' estimates, to propose dividend
DEUTZ AG:Will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.07 euro per share.Expects market conditions to remain challenging in FY 2016. Consequently, it forecasts that revenue will stagnate or, at best, rise slightly.FY 2016 capacity utilisation is likely to change only insignificantly, and the EBIT margin is expected to increase moderately.FY 2015 reported revenue 1.247 billion euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.269 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
DEUTZ comments on FY 2015 forecast
DEUTZ AG:Now expects FY 2015 revenue to decline by around 20 per cent year on year.FY 2015 revenue estimate 1.23 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Deutz aims for hybrid, electric engines by 2020 -CEO
DUESSELDORF, Sept 28 Specialty diesel engine maker Deutz aims to expand its business to include hybrid and battery-powered engines from 2020, banking on an expected boom in demand for electric vehicles.