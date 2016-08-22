Detour Gold Corp : Detour Gold Corp says for Q2 total cash costs of $691 per ounce sold and AISC of $1,030 per ounce sold . Accelerated its debt reduction program by buying back $82 million of debt from cash flow in Q2 . Now in a position to have surplus cash to meet debt reduction target of $300 million by year-end . To remove upper end of annual production guidance . Company is narrowing its 2016 gold production guidance to between 540,000 and 570,000 ounces . Detour Gold Corp qtrly gold production totaled 139,359 ounces, in line with company's quarterly guidance range . Detour Gold reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 . Q2 loss per share $0.18 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 revenue $166.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $185.7 million .Detour Gold Corp says Q2 revenues of $166.7 million on gold sales of 131,606 ounces at an average realized price of $1,230 per ounce.