Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO)

DGC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.65CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$13.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,077,579
52-wk High
$27.08
52-wk Low
$13.24

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Detour Gold re-purchases $60 mln of convertible notes
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Detour Gold Corp : Detour Gold re-purchases $60 million of convertible notes .Says "we expect to re-finance less than $300 million of notes at maturity".  Full Article

Detour Gold Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Detour Gold Corp : Detour Gold Corp says for Q2 total cash costs of $691 per ounce sold and AISC of $1,030 per ounce sold . Accelerated its debt reduction program by buying back $82 million of debt from cash flow in Q2 . Now in a position to have surplus cash to meet debt reduction target of $300 million by year-end . To remove upper end of annual production guidance . Company is narrowing its 2016 gold production guidance to between 540,000 and 570,000 ounces . Detour Gold Corp qtrly gold production totaled 139,359 ounces, in line with company's quarterly guidance range . Detour Gold reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 . Q2 loss per share $0.18 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 revenue $166.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $185.7 million .Detour Gold Corp says Q2 revenues of $166.7 million on gold sales of 131,606 ounces at an average realized price of $1,230 per ounce.  Full Article

Detour Gold provides operational update for Detour Lake Mine Tour on June 7
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 

Detour Gold Corp : Gold production for Q2 is forecast to be at mid-point of quarterly range guidance of 125,000 to 150,000 ounces . Reiterates its 2016 guidance of between 540,000 and 590,000 ounces of gold at total cash costs of us$675 to $750 per ounce sold .Detour Gold provides operational update for Detour Lake Mine Tour on June 7.  Full Article

Detour Gold Corp gives FY 2016 production guidance
Monday, 25 Jan 2016 

Detour Gold Corp:Sees FY 2016 gold production of 540,000-590,000 (oz).  Full Article

BRIEF-Detour Gold appoints Frazer Bourchier as chief operating officer

* Detour Gold to appoint Frazer Bourchier as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

