Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (DHNP.NS)
DHNP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
675.15INR
23 Oct 2017
675.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.25 (+0.48%)
Rs3.25 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs671.90
Rs671.90
Open
Rs671.90
Rs671.90
Day's High
Rs679.90
Rs679.90
Day's Low
Rs664.00
Rs664.00
Volume
34,130
34,130
Avg. Vol
21,682
21,682
52-wk High
Rs929.80
Rs929.80
52-wk Low
Rs580.00
Rs580.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dhanuka Agritech June-qtr profit rises
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
Dhanuka Agritech March-qtr profit rises
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
BRIEF-India's Dhanuka Agritech June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 161.4 million rupees versus profit 199.1 million rupees year ago