Oct 2 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd
Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co:Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co reports a 6.5106 percent passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing. Full Article
Dhx Media says co, Iconix Brand to co-produce new animated series
Dhx Media Ltd : Co, Iconix brand group entered long-term agreement to co-develop and co-produce a new animated series based on strawberry shortcake . New content will be produced and globally distributed by dhx media .In additional deal, dhx becomes exclusive, global distributor for strawberry shortcake back catalogue. Full Article
DHX Media Ltd announces C$65.0 million offering of shares
DHX Media Ltd:Entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Underwriters"), for the underwriters to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 8,667,000 shares of the Company.Shares comprised of both variable voting shares and common voting shares (collectively, the "Shares") at a price of CDN$7.50 per Share.In addition, DHX has granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option exercisable at any time up to 30 days after closing of the Offering to acquire up to an additional 1,300,050 Shares.In the event that the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately CDN$74.8 million.The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes, including potential acquisitions. Full Article
DHX Media Ltd:Increases quarterly dividend by 6.7 percent to C$0.016 per share. Full Article
* IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST BY MARKET SURVEILLANCE, HAS CONFIRMED THAT IS NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL UNDISCLOSED INFORMATION RELATING TO COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: