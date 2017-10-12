Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dhx Media Ltd :DHX Media and Amazon Prime Video strike their largest deal to date for kids' content.DHX Media Ltd says ‍large-volume content deal for 13 DHX Media kids' shows with Amazon Prime Video for its global subscription-video-on-demand service​.

Oct 2 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd ::DHX Media initiates strategic review.Has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider and evaluate various strategic alternatives available to company​.Strategic review committee will be chaired by Donald Wright and includes Elizabeth Beale and Geoffrey Machum Q.C​..Alternatives could include, sale of part or all of co, sale of some of assets of co, merger or other business combination with another party​.Has commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives, including sale of co.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co:Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co reports a 6.5106 percent passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing.

DHX Media Ltd : DHX Media reports Q2 results for fiscal 2017 . Qtrly revenue $78.9 million versus $81.5 million . Qtrly net income $5.8 million versus $11.7 million .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.05, revenue view c$72.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

DHX Media Ltd :Licensed season one of Looped, exclusively for Amazon Prime members in U.S to stream or download via Amazon video app.

DHX Media Ltd : Co, Dentsu Entertainment USA Inc have struck deal to develop, distribute, jointly manage licensing for new Mega Man animated series .Dentsu Entertainment USA and DHX will manage all global rights for new Mega Man animated series.

Dhx Media Ltd : Co, Iconix brand group entered long-term agreement to co-develop and co-produce a new animated series based on strawberry shortcake . New content will be produced and globally distributed by dhx media .In additional deal, dhx becomes exclusive, global distributor for strawberry shortcake back catalogue.

DHX Media Ltd : DHX Media announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results . Q3 revenue fell 2 percent to c$84.1 million . Management reconfirms its outlook for fiscal 2016 . DHX Media Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.08 . DHX Media Ltd qtrly normalized EPS $0.09 . Q3 earnings per share view c$0.11, revenue view c$83.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .FY2016 earnings per share view c$0.37, revenue view c$305.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

DHX Media Ltd:Entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Underwriters"), for the underwriters to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 8,667,000 shares of the Company.Shares comprised of both variable voting shares and common voting shares (collectively, the "Shares") at a price of CDN$7.50 per Share.In addition, DHX has granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option exercisable at any time up to 30 days after closing of the Offering to acquire up to an additional 1,300,050 Shares.In the event that the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately CDN$74.8 million.The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes, including potential acquisitions.

DHX Media Ltd:Increases quarterly dividend by 6.7 percent to C$0.016 per share.