Edition:
India

Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DIBL.NS)

DIBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

769.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.60 (-2.11%)
Prev Close
Rs786.50
Open
Rs790.00
Day's High
Rs792.95
Day's Low
Rs766.00
Volume
276,660
Avg. Vol
399,027
52-wk High
Rs816.90
52-wk Low
Rs177.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dilip Buildcon gets new project in West Bengal
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Dilip Buildcon Ltd : New project awarded to Dilip Buildcon Limited in the state of West Bengal under EPC mode .  Full Article

Dilip Buildcon sets IPO price band of 214-219 rupees/share
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Dilip Buildcon Ltd : Says IPO price band of INR 214 - INR 219 per equity share .  Full Article

India's Dilip Buildcon IPO to open on Aug 1 - filing
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Dilip Buildcon Ltd : India's Dilip Buildcon IPO to open August 1, close August 3 - filing . India's Dilip Buildcon - IPO to include new share sale of up to 4.3 billion rupees - filing . Some shareholders of Dilip Buildcon also selling shares in IPO - filing .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Dilip Buildcon Ltd News

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 25

Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: --------------

» More DIBL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials