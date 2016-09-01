Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DIBL.NS)
769.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-16.60 (-2.11%)
Rs786.50
Rs790.00
Rs792.95
Rs766.00
276,660
399,027
Rs816.90
Rs177.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dilip Buildcon gets new project in West Bengal
Dilip Buildcon Ltd
Dilip Buildcon sets IPO price band of 214-219 rupees/share
Dilip Buildcon Ltd
India's Dilip Buildcon IPO to open on Aug 1 - filing
Dilip Buildcon Ltd
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 25
Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: --------------