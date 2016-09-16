Edition:
India

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIDA.MC)

DIDA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

4.36EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.06 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
€4.42
Open
€4.43
Day's High
€4.43
Day's Low
€4.33
Volume
3,833,457
Avg. Vol
3,653,500
52-wk High
€6.41
52-wk Low
€4.18

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DIA opens 14 stores in summer months in Spain
Friday, 16 Sep 2016 

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA : Opens 14 stores in June, July and August in Spain Further company coverage: [DIDA.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

Spain's DIA says to start operations in Paraguay
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion Sa : Says to enter Paraguay with another commercial partner Further company coverage: [DIDA.MC] (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com) ((+34 91 585 2151;)).  Full Article

DIA sees positive sales growth in Spain, Portugal in second half
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion SA CEO Ricardo Curras: Says he expects positive like-for-like sales in Spain and Portugal in the second half of 2016 .Says: "Our priority this year is top-line growth. We're convinced that we can see positive like-for-like in Iberia in the second half of the year.".  Full Article

DIA says Spain, Portugal Q2 like-for-like sales up 1.7 pct y/y
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion SA :Says like-for-like sales in Spain and Portugal grew 1.7 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter.  Full Article

Spain's Dia posts H1 net sales of 4.2 bln euros
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Spain's Dia : Says first half net sales were 4.2 billion euros ($4.6 billion) . Says first half earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was 267 million euros .Says like-for-like sales were positive in all countries in the second quarter.  Full Article

DIA opens 15 stores in April and May
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA : Says it opened 15 stores in Spain in April and May Further company coverage: [DIDA.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7720920;)).  Full Article

DIA maintains Iberia sales growth forecast for Q2
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Spain's Dia : Maintains forecast on conference call with analysts for like-for-like sales in Spain and Portugal to turn positive in the second quarter . Shares rising 6.7 percent at 0755GMT after jumping to over 8 percent when company confirmed guidance Further company coverage: [DIDA.MC] (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com) ((+34 91 585 2151;)).  Full Article

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA issues bonds worth 300 mln euros
Wednesday, 20 Apr 2016 

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:Issued 5-year bonds worth 300 million euros.The issue has an annual coupon of 1.0 percent.Bonds are expected to be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.  Full Article

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion opens 7 stores in Spain in March
Monday, 4 Apr 2016 

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:Opens 7 stores in Spain in March.  Full Article

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA to propose securities issue of up to 1.20 bln euros
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:To propose a bonds issue of up to 1.20 billion euros and notes for up to 480 million euros.Securities may not exceed an overall limit of 1.20 billion euros.  Full Article

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA News

» More DIDA.MC News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials