DIA opens 14 stores in summer months in Spain

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA : Opens 14 stores in June, July and August in Spain

Spain's DIA says to start operations in Paraguay

Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion Sa : Says to enter Paraguay with another commercial partner

DIA sees positive sales growth in Spain, Portugal in second half

Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion SA CEO Ricardo Curras: Says he expects positive like-for-like sales in Spain and Portugal in the second half of 2016 .Says: "Our priority this year is top-line growth. We're convinced that we can see positive like-for-like in Iberia in the second half of the year.".

DIA says Spain, Portugal Q2 like-for-like sales up 1.7 pct y/y

Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion SA :Says like-for-like sales in Spain and Portugal grew 1.7 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter.

Spain's Dia posts H1 net sales of 4.2 bln euros

Spain's Dia : Says first half net sales were 4.2 billion euros ($4.6 billion) . Says first half earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was 267 million euros .Says like-for-like sales were positive in all countries in the second quarter.

DIA opens 15 stores in April and May

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA : Says it opened 15 stores in Spain in April and May

DIA maintains Iberia sales growth forecast for Q2

Spain's Dia : Maintains forecast on conference call with analysts for like-for-like sales in Spain and Portugal to turn positive in the second quarter . Shares rising 6.7 percent at 0755GMT after jumping to over 8 percent when company confirmed guidance

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA issues bonds worth 300 mln euros

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:Issued 5-year bonds worth 300 million euros.The issue has an annual coupon of 1.0 percent.Bonds are expected to be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion opens 7 stores in Spain in March

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:Opens 7 stores in Spain in March.

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA to propose securities issue of up to 1.20 bln euros

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:To propose a bonds issue of up to 1.20 billion euros and notes for up to 480 million euros.Securities may not exceed an overall limit of 1.20 billion euros.