Direct Energie SA (DIREN.PA)
40.81EUR
20 Oct 2017
€40.81
43,236
€55.97
€32.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Direct Energie H1 net income group share jumps to 52.4 million euros
Direct Energie SA
Ecofin sells its entire stake in Direct Energie
Ecofin: Successful disposal by Ecofin of its entire stake in Direct Energie
Direct Energie Q1 revenue rises to 516.0 million euros
Direct Energie SA
Direct Energie proposes dividend of 0.2 euro and gives positive 2016 guidance
Direct Energie SA:Proposed dividend raised to 0.20 euros per share.Sees 2016 revenue growth over 35 pct at seasonal average temperatures.Sees 2016 current operating income over 30 pct at seasonal average temperatures.Sees 2016 growth in excess of 20 pct of its customer portfolio in terms of number of sites. Full Article
Direct Energie completes acquisition of 3CB from Alpiq financed by bond
Direct Energie SA:Announces finalization of acquisition of entire share capital of 3CB, French subsidiary of Swiss group Alpiq.Transaction fully paid in cash amounts to nearly 45 million euros ($49.10 million).Financing is secured with bond debt.New bond program with two tenors aggregates 60 million euros issued on Nov. 24. Full Article
Direct Energie: completion of the offering of new bond loan of 60 mln euros
Direct Energie SA:Successful completion of the offering of a new bond loan of 60 million euros. Full Article
Direct Energie confirms 2015 targets
Direct Energie SA:Says is on track to reach recently revised 2015 target of more than 540,000 new customer sites.Confirms target of annual turnover growth of more than 20 percent and current operating income growth of more than 35 percent.Says positive impact on turnover and gross earnings will fully materialise in coming quarters starting Jan. 1, 2016 onwards. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Total ready for price war as it enters French retail power market
* Total says retail offer to help families save 200 euros/year