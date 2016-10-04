Edition:
India

Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV.TO)

DIV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.43CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.43
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
540,895
52-wk High
$3.51
52-wk Low
$2.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Diversified Royalty approved cash dividend of $0.01854 per common share
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Diversified Royalty Corp : Approved a cash dividend of $0.01854 per common share for period of October 1, 2016 to October 31, 2016 .To hold special meeting of shareholders to consider reduction of stated capital of corporation's common shares to $200.0 million.  Full Article

Diversified Royalty Corp. announces agreement for the indirect sale of the Franworks trademarks and rights to Cara Operations Limited
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Diversified Royalty Corp : Diversified Royalty Corp. announces agreement for the indirect sale of the Franworks trademarks and rights to Cara Operations Limited . Diversified Royalty Corp. - Says deal for $90.0 million . Diversified Royalty Corp. - Agreement part of larger deal whereby Cara Operations Limited agreed with OJFG to buy majority control of OJFG for $93.0 million . Diversified Royalty Corp. - Says $90.0 million of cara's $93.0 million investment in OJFG will be used to fund acquisition of FW rights by OJFG . Diversified Royalty Corp. - Says upon deal closing Cara will control OJFG and will therefore indirectly own and control FW rights . Diversified Royalty Corp. - Says dividend will use $15 million of cash proceeds from sale of FW rights to extinguish term debt . Diversified Royalty Corp.- Terms of sale agreement were reviewed and recommended for approval by a special committee of board of directors of dividend . Diversified Royalty Corp.- Dividend board of directors will re-evaluate its dividend policy upon completion of transactions contemplated under sale agreement .Diversified Royalty Corp.- Says at present, dividend board has no intention to amend amount of dividend's current monthly dividend.  Full Article

Diversified Royalty says expects continued weakness in consumer discretionary spending to impact Franworks' 2016 restaurant sales in Alberta
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Diversified Royalty : Expects continued weakness in consumer discretionary spending to impact franworks' 2016 restaurant sales in alberta ,other prairie provinces .Diversified Royalty Corp announces first quarter 2016 results.  Full Article

Diversified Royalty Corp announces February 2016 cash dividend
Wednesday, 3 Feb 2016 

Diversified Royalty Corp:Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.01854 per common share.Dividend will be paid on February 29 to shareholders of record date as on February 12.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Diversified Royalty Corp News

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty announces renewal of AIR MILES(R) contract by BMO

* Diversified Royalty Corp announces renewal of AIR MILES(R) contract by BMO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More DIV.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials