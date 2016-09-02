Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DLF unit completes deal with Cinepolis India

DLF Ltd : Unit DLF Utilities completed deal with Cinepolis India .

DLF to realign current shareholders arrangement in JV companies

DLF Ltd : Says DLF is currently focused on select projects in certain micro markets . Co through unit signed jv deals with Ridgewood holdings limited for development of 7 residential projects in Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi,Indore. . Co, Ridgewood holdings decided to realign current shareholding arrangement in JV companies .

DLF says to deliver apartments as per schedule submitted by NCDRC

DLF Ltd : Co received order passed by NCDRC . Will be delivering apartments as per scedule submitted by NCDRC .

DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR for sale of cinema exhibition business

DLF Ltd : DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR Ltd for sale of cinema exhibition business for revised consideration of 4.33 billion rupees . DUL proposes to sell 32 screens in national capital region and chandigarh to PVR Limited .