DLF Ltd (DLF.NS)
179.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs3.95 (+2.25%)
Rs175.25
Rs175.90
Rs180.40
Rs174.35
7,040,486
9,886,076
Rs216.00
Rs101.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
DLF unit completes deal with Cinepolis India
DLF to realign current shareholders arrangement in JV companies
DLF says to deliver apartments as per schedule submitted by NCDRC
DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR for sale of cinema exhibition business
BUZZ-India's DLF climbs ahead of audit committee review of share sale to GIC
** Shares of DLF Ltd rise as much as 7.9 pct to 189.15 rupees