179.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.95 (+2.25%)
Prev Close
Rs175.25
Open
Rs175.90
Day's High
Rs180.40
Day's Low
Rs174.35
Volume
7,040,486
Avg. Vol
9,886,076
52-wk High
Rs216.00
52-wk Low
Rs101.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DLF unit completes deal with Cinepolis India
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

DLF Ltd : Unit DLF Utilities completed deal with Cinepolis India .  Full Article

DLF to realign current shareholders arrangement in JV companies
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

DLF Ltd : Says DLF is currently focused on select projects in certain micro markets . Co through unit signed jv deals with Ridgewood holdings limited for development of 7 residential projects in Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi,Indore. . Co, Ridgewood holdings decided to realign current shareholding arrangement in JV companies .  Full Article

DLF says to deliver apartments as per schedule submitted by NCDRC
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

DLF Ltd : Co received order passed by NCDRC . Will be delivering apartments as per scedule submitted by NCDRC .  Full Article

DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR for sale of cinema exhibition business
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

DLF Ltd : DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR Ltd for sale of cinema exhibition business for revised consideration of 4.33 billion rupees . DUL proposes to sell 32 screens in national capital region and chandigarh to PVR Limited .  Full Article

BUZZ-India's DLF climbs ahead of audit committee review of share sale to GIC

** Shares of DLF Ltd rise as much as 7.9 pct to 189.15 rupees

