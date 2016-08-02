Direct Line Insurance Group Plc : Interim dividend 10 penceper share . H1 pretax profit 298.5 million stg versus 315 million stg year ago . Gross written premium for ongoing operations 1 3.9% higher, with strong growth in motor in-force policies (up 2.5%) and premium rates (up 9.5%) . Motor current-year attritional loss ratio 1 improved by 1.0pt . Post dividends, group's estimated solvency ii capital 3 coverage ratio was 184% (pre-dividends: 199%) . Was well prepared for uk's referendum on eu and has actively managed impacts from current volatile financial markets . Is a uk-based business underwriting risks within uk, and it is business as usual for day-to-day operations . Business has been working through requirements of act over past 12 months and expects to deliver these appropriately for customers and brokers . If current trends continue throughout second half, group expects ratio for full year to be towards lower end of this range . Gross written premium for ongoing operations 1 3.9% higher, with strong growth in motor in-force policies (up 2.5%) and premium rates (up 9.5%) . Combined operating ratio 1 from ongoing operations continued to be strong at 89.6%, 0.2pts higher, including flood re levy impact of 1.6pts. . Interim dividend per share of 4.9 pence (1h 2015: 4.6 pence) and special interim dividend of 10.0 pence per share.