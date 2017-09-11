Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Derwent London secures further major pre-lets at 80 Charlotte Street

Sept 11 (Reuters) - DERWENT LONDON PLC ::DERWENT LONDON SECURES FURTHER MAJOR PRE-LETS.BCG WILL TAKE TOP 5 TH TO 8 TH FLOORS COMPRISING 123,500 SQ FT ON A FIFTEEN-YEAR LEASE WITH FIVE-YEAR RENT REVIEWS AND AN OPTION TO BREAK AFTER TWELVE YEARS SUBJECT TO A PENALTY.INITIAL RENT IS 10.6 MLN STG PER ANNUM, SLIGHTLY ABOVE ERV.

Derwent London hasn't seen any re-negotiation post Brexit-CEO

Derwent London Plc : CEO - we have not seen any re-negotiation post Brexit vote . CEO - not seeing any evidence of evidence of a slow-down in rental growth at the moment Further company coverage: [DLN.L].

Derwent London PLC announces disposal of Wedge House

Derwent London PLC:Says that it has sold Wedge House, 40 Blackfriars Road SE1, a 38,700 sq ft vacant freehold office building, for £33.5 mln before costs to Ennismore.