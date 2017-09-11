Edition:
Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)

DLN.L on London Stock Exchange

2,732.00GBp
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

-21.00 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
2,753.00
Open
2,753.00
Day's High
2,763.00
Day's Low
2,715.00
Volume
34,944
Avg. Vol
274,052
52-wk High
3,021.00
52-wk Low
2,341.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Derwent London secures further major pre-lets at 80 Charlotte Street
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - DERWENT LONDON PLC ::DERWENT LONDON SECURES FURTHER MAJOR PRE-LETS.BCG WILL TAKE TOP 5 TH TO 8 TH FLOORS COMPRISING 123,500 SQ FT ON A FIFTEEN-YEAR LEASE WITH FIVE-YEAR RENT REVIEWS AND AN OPTION TO BREAK AFTER TWELVE YEARS SUBJECT TO A PENALTY.INITIAL RENT IS 10.6 MLN STG PER ANNUM, SLIGHTLY ABOVE ERV.  Full Article

Derwent London hasn't seen any re-negotiation post Brexit-CEO
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Derwent London Plc : CEO - we have not seen any re-negotiation post Brexit vote . CEO - not seeing any evidence of evidence of a slow-down in rental growth at the moment Further company coverage: [DLN.L].  Full Article

Derwent London PLC announces disposal of Wedge House
Monday, 7 Dec 2015 

Derwent London PLC:Says that it has sold Wedge House, 40 Blackfriars Road SE1, a 38,700 sq ft vacant freehold office building, for £33.5 mln before costs to Ennismore.  Full Article

UPDATE 2-Derwent raises rents forecast as central London property proves resilient

* Shares up 0.3 pct at 2,813 pence (Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, share movement)

