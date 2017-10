Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd : June-quarter net profit 375.5 million rupees versus 287.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.16 billion rupees versus 1.83 billion rupees last year .

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd : Acquisition of Delta ria and pathology private limited . Acquisition of additional 10% stake in paliwal diagnostics private limited and paliwal medicare private limited .