Delta Property Fund Ltd (DLTJ.J)

DLTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

728.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
726.00
Open
725.00
Day's High
730.00
Day's Low
725.00
Volume
256,103
Avg. Vol
752,645
52-wk High
934.00
52-wk Low
685.00

Latest Key Developments

Delta Property Fund names Otis Tshabalala as chief operating officer
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Delta Property Fund Ltd : Otis Tshabalala has been appointed as chief operating officer and an executive director of Delta with effect from 7 June 2016 .Bronwyn Corbett will step down as COO and executive director of delta but will remain as a non-executive director.  Full Article

Delta Property Fund sees combined distribution growth of 7-8 pct for year ahead
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Delta Property Fund Ltd : Achieved forecast 8% increase in full year distribution to 90.79 cents per share . Contractual rental income increased 29.8% in the year ended feb 29 . Property portfolio of r10.1 billion, consists of 100 properties with a total gla of 813 505 m². .Anticipates combined distribution growth of 7% to 8% for year ahead.  Full Article

Delta Property Fund Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

