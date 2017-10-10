Dalradian Resources Inc (DNA.TO)
1.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$1.40
--
--
--
--
333,801
$1.78
$1.06
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Osisko Gold entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Dalradian Resources Q2 loss per share C$0.01
Dalradian Resources Inc
BRIEF-Osisko Gold entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares
* Osisko Gold Royalties - entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share