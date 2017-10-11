Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc ::‍TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q1 ROSE BY 24.8% TO £247.9M​.Q1 ‍TOTAL LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) REVENUE GREW BY 9.3%.​.‍"WE CONTINUE TO OUTPERFORM HOMEWARES MARKET"​."‍INTEGRATION OF WORLDSTORES BUSINESS CONTINUES ON PLAN"​.‍OUR GROUP GROSS MARGIN IN QUARTER WAS IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS, BEING 220BPS LOWER THAN LAST YEAR FOR TWO REASONS​.‍FOR FULL YEAR WE EXPECT DUNELM GROSS MARGIN, COMBINING STORE AND ONLINE, TO BE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR​.‍OPENED FIVE NEW STORES IN Q1, TAKING OUR SUPERSTORE FOOTPRINT TO 165 STORES​.

Dunelm Group Plc : First quarter trading update . Q1 total revenue fell by 1.8 pct to 198.7 million pounds. . Q1 total like-for-like (LFL) growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) decreased by 3.8 pct. . As at 1 st October 2016, net debt was approximately 83 million pounds.Continue to see good growth in online business, including a 17.9 pct increase in home delivery sales . Overall, we believe that we are continuing to outperform homewares market as a whole . Gross margin is estimated to be broadly flat when compared to equivalent quarter last year . Daily average net debt across period amounted to 76.5 million pounds. ."We are looking forward to a stronger Q2 as we continue to invest in extra seasonal space, new till systems, store refits and new store openings".

Dunelm Group Plc : Trading update for final quarter and for financial year ended July 2 2016. . Underlying LFL performance was up 2.9 pct for 13 weeks to July 2 2016 . Good Easter performance helped by being earlier in calendar . Gross margin for quarter was approximately 80bps higher than comparator period . Group remains strongly cash generative . Total like-for-like (lfl) growth (combining lfl stores and home delivery) decreased by 0.6 pct . Total revenue for Q4 grew by 1.8 pct to 203.8 mln stg . Continuing good growth in on-line business, including a 16.8 pct increase in home delivery sales . We anticipate that profit before tax for 52 weeks ended July 2 2016 will be in line with market expectations .Our net debt at year-end is expected to be in region of 80 mln stg.