Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc ::TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q1 ROSE BY 24.8% TO £247.9M.Q1 TOTAL LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) REVENUE GREW BY 9.3%.."WE CONTINUE TO OUTPERFORM HOMEWARES MARKET"."INTEGRATION OF WORLDSTORES BUSINESS CONTINUES ON PLAN".OUR GROUP GROSS MARGIN IN QUARTER WAS IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS, BEING 220BPS LOWER THAN LAST YEAR FOR TWO REASONS.FOR FULL YEAR WE EXPECT DUNELM GROSS MARGIN, COMBINING STORE AND ONLINE, TO BE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR.OPENED FIVE NEW STORES IN Q1, TAKING OUR SUPERSTORE FOOTPRINT TO 165 STORES.
Full Article
Dunelm Group Plc : First quarter trading update . Q1 total revenue fell by 1.8 pct to 198.7 million pounds. . Q1 total like-for-like (LFL) growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) decreased by 3.8 pct. . As at 1 st October 2016, net debt was approximately 83 million pounds.Continue to see good growth in online business, including a 17.9 pct increase in home delivery sales . Overall, we believe that we are continuing to outperform homewares market as a whole . Gross margin is estimated to be broadly flat when compared to equivalent quarter last year . Daily average net debt across period amounted to 76.5 million pounds. ."We are looking forward to a stronger Q2 as we continue to invest in extra seasonal space, new till systems, store refits and new store openings".
Full Article
Dunelm Group Plc : Trading update for final quarter and for financial year ended July 2 2016. . Underlying LFL performance was up 2.9 pct for 13 weeks to July 2 2016 . Good Easter performance helped by being earlier in calendar . Gross margin for quarter was approximately 80bps higher than comparator period . Group remains strongly cash generative . Total like-for-like (lfl) growth (combining lfl stores and home delivery) decreased by 0.6 pct . Total revenue for Q4 grew by 1.8 pct to 203.8 mln stg . Continuing good growth in on-line business, including a 16.8 pct increase in home delivery sales . We anticipate that profit before tax for 52 weeks ended July 2 2016 will be in line with market expectations .Our net debt at year-end is expected to be in region of 80 mln stg.
Full Article