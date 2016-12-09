Edition:
Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS (DOAS.IS)

DOAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

8.27TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.02TL (-0.24%)
Prev Close
8.29TL
Open
8.32TL
Day's High
8.35TL
Day's Low
8.25TL
Volume
516,393
Avg. Vol
1,344,903
52-wk High
10.30TL
52-wk Low
8.02TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dogus Otomotiv: Sale of Dogus Damper's buildings and inventories completed
Friday, 9 Dec 2016 

Dogus Otomotiv :Sale of production and management building and inventories of 49 percent unit Dogus Damper Sanayi completed.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv Q2 net profit down at 65.8 million lira
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Dogus Otomotiv Servis Ve Ticaret As : Q2 net profit of 65.8 million lira ($22.48 million) versus 82.5 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 3.11 billion lira versus 2.80 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv decides to use up to 524.0 mln lira for share buyback
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS : Says decides the maximum amount to be used for share buyback at 524.0 million lira ($172.51 million) .Decides to buyback up to 10 percent of the share capital equalling to 22.0 million shares.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv appoints acting CFO
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS :Appoints Kerem Talih as acting CFO with effective from July 1.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv announces resignation of CFO
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS :CFO Izzet Berk Cagdas resigns.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv Q1 net profit down at 47.1 mln lira
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Dogus Otomotiv : Q1 net profit of 47.1 million lira ($16.09 million) versus 132.2 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 2.25 billion lira versus 2.18 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS announces dividends for FY 2015
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to distribute a dividend of 1.1590909 lira per share.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS announces completion merger of Man Finansman and Volkswagen Dogus Finansman
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS:Says merger of Man Finansman and Volkswagen Dogus Finansman has been completed.After merger company's share in Volkswagen Dogus Finansman has not changed.  Full Article

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS decides to halt production in unit Meiller Dogus Damper
Thursday, 19 Nov 2015 

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS:Says decides to halt production in unit Meiller Doğuş Damper Sanayi.Says terminates employees' contracts working in the unit.Says distributorship of Meiller brand will be conducted by Dogus Otomotiv.Negotiations between partners are continuing on future status of Unit Meiller Doğuş Damper Sanayi.  Full Article

BRIEF-Dogus Otomotiv Q2 net profit drops to 41.5 million lira

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 3.13 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.11 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

