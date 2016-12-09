Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dogus Otomotiv :Sale of production and management building and inventories of 49 percent unit Dogus Damper Sanayi completed.

Dogus Otomotiv Servis Ve Ticaret As : Q2 net profit of 65.8 million lira ($22.48 million) versus 82.5 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 3.11 billion lira versus 2.80 billion lira year ago.

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS : Says decides the maximum amount to be used for share buyback at 524.0 million lira ($172.51 million) .Decides to buyback up to 10 percent of the share capital equalling to 22.0 million shares.

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS :Appoints Kerem Talih as acting CFO with effective from July 1.

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS :CFO Izzet Berk Cagdas resigns.

Dogus Otomotiv : Q1 net profit of 47.1 million lira ($16.09 million) versus 132.2 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 2.25 billion lira versus 2.18 billion lira year ago.

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to distribute a dividend of 1.1590909 lira per share.

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS:Says merger of Man Finansman and Volkswagen Dogus Finansman has been completed.After merger company's share in Volkswagen Dogus Finansman has not changed.

Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS:Says decides to halt production in unit Meiller Doğuş Damper Sanayi.Says terminates employees' contracts working in the unit.Says distributorship of Meiller brand will be conducted by Dogus Otomotiv.Negotiations between partners are continuing on future status of Unit Meiller Doğuş Damper Sanayi.