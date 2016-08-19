Edition:
Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS (DOHOL.IS)

DOHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

0.92TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
0.92TL
Open
0.93TL
Day's High
0.93TL
Day's Low
0.91TL
Volume
18,943,576
Avg. Vol
60,168,695
52-wk High
1.11TL
52-wk Low
0.61TL

Dogan Holding Q2 net result turns to profit of 0.5 mln lira
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding : Q2 revenue of 1.93 billion lira ($657.60 million) versus 1.57 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 531,000 lira versus loss of 47.3 mln lira.  Full Article

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS - Turkish prosecutor prepares case against Dogan, Isbank - reports - Reuters News
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS:An Istanbul prosecutor has submitted an indictment accusing the founder of Dogan Holding DOHOL.IS and chairman of Isbank ISCTR.IS of involvement in a fuel-smuggling ring, several newspapers close to the government said on Thursday - RTRS.The prosecutor is seeking a 23-year jail sentence for Aydin Dogan, whose Dogan Holding owns Turkey's largest media group with titles including newspaper Hurriyet, and broadcasters CNN Turk and Kanal D, according to pro-government daily Aksam.Dogan Holding and Isbank had no immediate comment.The case dates back to when Dogan Holding and Isbank, the country's biggest listed lender, were stakeholders in fuel distributor Petrol Ofisi, prior to its acquisition by Austrian company OMV OMVV.VI in 2010.Isbank board chairman Ersin Ozince is accused in the indictment of involvement in financing the smuggling ring between 2001 and 2007, Aksam said. Prosecutors launched an investigation into Dogan Media Group last September for alleged "terrorism propaganda".In 2009 it was fined $2.5 billion for unpaid taxes, in what critics saw as an attempt to crush media criticism of President Tayyip Erdogan following its coverage of graft allegations.An aide to Erdogan meanwhile called in January for the nationalisation of Isbank, in which the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has a 28 percent stake.  Full Article

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS appoints Soner Gedik as CEO
Monday, 4 Jan 2016 

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS:Appoints Soner Gedik as CEO, replacing Yahya Uzdiyen, as of January 5.  Full Article

