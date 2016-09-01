Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO)
140.83CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$140.83
--
--
--
--
332,868
$142.40
$93.27
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dollarama reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.88
Dollarama Inc
Dollarama has priced an offering of $525 mln notes due July 22, 2021
: Dollarama inc says notes will be issued at par for aggregate gross proceeds of $525 million . Dollarama announces private offering of $525 million senior unsecured notes .Dollarama inc says has priced an offering of $525 million aggregate principal amount of 2.337% senior unsecured notes due july 22, 2021. Full Article
Dollarama announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Dollarama : Dollarama Inc says to renew its normal course issuer bid in order to purchase for cancellation up to 6 million of its common shares . Normal course issuer bid represents 5.0% of 119.5 million shares issued on June 7, during 12-month period ending no later than June 16, 2017 .Dollarama announces renewal of normal course issuer bid. Full Article
Dollarama Q1 earnings per share C$0.68
Dollarama Inc
BRIEF-Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements
* Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements