Dollarama reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.88

Dollarama Inc : Dollarama reports second quarter results . Q2 sales C$729 million versus I/B/E/S view c$726.6 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.88 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 same store sales rose 5.7 percent . Sees comparable store sales growth for fiscal 2017 in range of 4.0 pct to 5.0 pct . Sees 2017 net new stores 60 to 70 units . Dollarama Inc sees 2017 gross margin 37.0 pct to 38.0 pct . Sees capital expenditures $160.0 million to $170.0 million in FY 2017 . Announced that its board approved a quarterly cash dividend for holders of common shares of $0.10 per common share .Dollarama Inc sees 2017 EBITDA margin growth of 21.0 pct to 22.5 pct.

Dollarama has priced an offering of $525 mln notes due July 22, 2021

: Dollarama inc says notes will be issued at par for aggregate gross proceeds of $525 million . Dollarama announces private offering of $525 million senior unsecured notes .Dollarama inc says has priced an offering of $525 million aggregate principal amount of 2.337% senior unsecured notes due july 22, 2021.

Dollarama announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Dollarama : Dollarama Inc says to renew its normal course issuer bid in order to purchase for cancellation up to 6 million of its common shares . Normal course issuer bid represents 5.0% of 119.5 million shares issued on June 7, during 12-month period ending no later than June 16, 2017 .Dollarama announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.

Dollarama Q1 earnings per share C$0.68

Dollarama Inc : Dollarama Inc says Q1 comparable store sales grew 6.6%, over and above a 6.9% growth previous year . Dollarama Inc says board of directors had approved a quarterly cash dividend for holders of common shares of $0.10 per common share . Dollarama Inc says comparable store sales growth for fiscal 2017 in range of 4 percent to 5 percent . Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $160.0 million to $170.0 million . Dollarama Inc sees fiscal 2017 EBITDA margin 21.0% to 22.5% versus prior guidance of 20.5% to 22.0% . Dollarama Inc sees fiscal 2017 SG&A margin 15.5% to 16.0% versus prior guidance of 16.0% to 16.5% . No change in fiscal 2017 guidance for net new stores, gross margin, capital expenditures . Dollarama reports strong first quarter results and renews normal course issuer bid . Q1 sales C$641 million versus I/B/E/S view c$629.8 million . Q1 earnings per share C$0.68 .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.