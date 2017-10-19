Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Domino's German JV to acquire Hallo Pizza for 32 mln euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc :Domino's Pizza Group Plc - ‍daytona Jv Limited is to acquire hallo pizza gmbh for a consideration of eur 32 million on a cash and debt free basis.Domino's pizza - ‍additional eur 20-30 million of costs estimated to be incurred over next 2-3 years to finance store conversions and transaction costs​.‍transaction is scheduled to complete in q1 of 2018​.‍consideration and related costs are to be funded by german joint venture's shareholders​.

Domino's pizza expects FY underlying PBT at least in line with current market expectations​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC ::FOR Q3, ‍GROUP SYSTEM SALES UP 20.8%​.FOR Q3, ‍UK SYSTEM SALES UP 11.6% AND UK LFL SALES GROWTH UP 8.1%​.FOR Q3, ‍ UK ONLINE SALES UP 17.4%​.FOR Q3, ‍UK LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES, WHICH EXCLUDE STORES IN SPLIT TERRITORIES, WERE UP 8.1%​.‍NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR CAPEX TO BE AT LOWER END OF £50-60M RANGE​.‍ANTICIPATE FULL YEAR UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT LEAST IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS​.FOR Q3, ‍GROUP SYSTEM SALES OF £286.4M​ VERSUS 237 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.

Domino's Pizza names Vodafone's Rachel Osborne as CFO

Domino's Pizza Group Plc : Agreed to appoint Rachel Osborne as an executive director and chief financial officer of company . Expected that she will join company and board and assume role of CFO from mid-October 2016 .Osborne is currently finance director - group commercial and enterprise for Vodafone.

Domino's Pizza invests 24 mln stg to buy minority interests

Domino's Pizza Group Plc :Acquisition of interest.