Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BRP amends and increases term facility

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BRP Inc :BRP amends and increases term facility.Amendments include a repricing, reducing interest rate by 50 basis points to an interest rate of 250 basis points over libor​.‍Completed certain amendments to agreement governing its existing US dollar-denominated term facility​.‍Amendments also provide for a US$100 million increase of term facility for a total amount outstanding as of today of US$793 million​.‍Amendments include and a reduction of Libor floor to 0 basis points​.

BRP Q1 earnings per share C$0.96

BRP Inc : BRP Inc sees fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures $190 million to $205 million . Sees FY 2017 total company revenues up 4% to 8% . Sees fiscal year 2017 normalized earnings per share-diluted $1.79 to $1.89 . FY 2017 earnings per share view C$1.77, revenue view c$3.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly normalized earnings per share $0.04 . Reports first-quarter results . Q1 revenue C$930 million versus I/B/E/S view C$876.2 million . Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.04 . Q1 earnings per share C$0.96 .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

BRP Inc announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid

BRP Inc:Says has authorized the renewal of its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase for cancellation up to 3,396,074 subordinate voting shares over the twelve-month period.Says NCIB commencing on March 31, 2016 and ending no later than March 30, 2017, representing about 10% of the public float of 33,960,749 subordinate voting shares as at March 17, 2016.