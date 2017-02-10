Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Dec-qtr profit more than doubles

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 466.2 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 10.59 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 227.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.08 billion rupees . Says volumes of technical ammonium nitrate were impacted due to balance invetory of cheap imports . Low purchasing power of farmers due to demonetisation during rabi sowing period impacted performance .Says the new NPK plant is ready for commercial production.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp June-qtr profit falls around 23 pct

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd : June-quarter net profit 347.2 million rupees; total income from operations INR 10.45 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 450 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.28 billion rupees . Q1 performance was severely dampened by delayed monsoon till early July, leading to severe water cuts . Volume and margins of fertilizer segment impacted by prodution cut due to water scarcity, sudden market price cuts .

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals to expand nitric acid capacities

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd : DFPCL announces its plan to expand nitric acid capacities . Project entails estimated investment of 5.50 billion rupees . Project to be completed by H2 of 2018 .

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals March-qtr profit down about 5 pct

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd : India's Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp - March-quarter net profit 259.2 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 10.81 billion rupees . Production for quarter adversely affected due to water shortage at taloja plant .