Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (DPFE.NS)

DPFE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

447.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.40 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
Rs438.85
Open
Rs444.00
Day's High
Rs464.00
Day's Low
Rs438.85
Volume
439,879
Avg. Vol
384,730
52-wk High
Rs464.00
52-wk Low
Rs170.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Dec-qtr profit more than doubles
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 466.2 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 10.59 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 227.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.08 billion rupees . Says volumes of technical ammonium nitrate were impacted due to balance invetory of cheap imports . Low purchasing power of farmers due to demonetisation during rabi sowing period impacted performance .Says the new NPK plant is ready for commercial production.  Full Article

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp June-qtr profit falls around 23 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd : June-quarter net profit 347.2 million rupees; total income from operations INR 10.45 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 450 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.28 billion rupees . Q1 performance was severely dampened by delayed monsoon till early July, leading to severe water cuts . Volume and margins of fertilizer segment impacted by prodution cut due to water scarcity, sudden market price cuts .  Full Article

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals to expand nitric acid capacities
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd : DFPCL announces its plan to expand nitric acid capacities . Project entails estimated investment of 5.50 billion rupees . Project to be completed by H2 of 2018 .  Full Article

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals March-qtr profit down about 5 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd : India's Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp - March-quarter net profit 259.2 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 10.81 billion rupees . Production for quarter adversely affected due to water shortage at taloja plant .  Full Article

BRIEF-India's Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals June-qtr profit down about 64 pct

Aug 10 Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corp Ltd:

