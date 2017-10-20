Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc ::DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍ PERFORMANCE IN Q1 OF FINANCIAL YEAR WAS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS, WITH CONTINUED GROWTH ACROSS ALL OF ITS MARKETS​.

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc ::Preliminary results announcement -year end 30.6.17.Fy revenue growth of 28.3% at constant exchange rates (cer).Fy underlying diluted eps growth of 35.1%; increase in full year dividend to 21.44 pence.Current trading is in line with board expectations and we anticipate delivering our strategic objectives in new financial year.In year, dechra delivered consolidated revenue of £359.3 million, representing an increase of 28.3% on prior year.Consolidated underlying operating profit of £81.3 million, represents a 36.9% increase on prior year.Underlying ebit margin increased by 140bps to 22.6%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc : Final dividend 12.91 penceper share . Fy revenue rose 21.7 percent to 247.6 million stg . Total dividend 18.46 penceper share . Preliminary results announcement . Fy revenue growth in our existing eu pharmaceuticals segment was 5.7pct (at cer) . Product development pipeline continues to deliver results: recently launched products osphos ® and zycortal ® gaining good market penetration. . Geographical expansion enhancing revenue growth with good performance in poland and canada and new start-up in austria. . Although we anticipate a degree of uncertainty following brexit, business is naturally hedged by its geographical spread and international sourcing . Any significant downturn in uk economy may impinge on growth rates; however, we do not anticipate any material effect on group. . Fy group underlying operating profit growth was 20.9pct at cer for 2016 . Including non-underlying items, group's reported fy profit after tax of £12.5 million decreased by 27.7pct at cer (35.9pct at aer) .We delivered fy underlying operating profit of £52.9 million, representing a growth of 20.9pct compared to previous year.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc : Appointment of chief financial officer .Appointment of Richard Cotton as chief financial officer.

Consort Medical Plc : Says Richard Cotton, group chief financial officer will be leaving business after interim results in Dec. 2016 .Says will be leaving business in order to accept position of chief financial officer at Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc : Says fy revenue in eu, excluding genera®, grew by 5% at cer but currency headwinds impacted actual reported growth . Says growth opportunities available should not be affected by current market volatility and uncertainty . Says fy north america continued to grow at a significant rate with revenue increase of 37% at cer . Says excluding acquisitions, fy revenue growth was 11% at cer .Says pipeline continues to provide good growth prospects for future..