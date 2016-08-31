Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)
1,093.00GBp
3:46pm IST
-1.00 (-0.09%)
1,094.00
1,091.00
1,095.00
1,080.00
13,912
114,116
1,187.00
876.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Diploma sees full-year results in line with expectations
Diploma Plc
Diploma half yearly revenue up by 10 pct
Diploma Plc
Diploma PLC acquires Cablecraft Limited for maximum net cash consideration of 26.0 mln pounds
Diploma PLC:Says acquisition of 100% of Cablecraft Limited, a group of businesses headquartered near Dunstable in the UK and providing essential cable identification, management and termination products and solutions to a broad base of primarily UK based customers.Says this transaction will be immediately earnings enhancing to the Group and will be reported as part of the Controls Sector activities.Says initial net cash consideration to be paid on completion will be 21.0 mln pounds, before acquisition costs, which will be met from the group's existing cash resources and revolving bank credit facility.Says deferred consideration up to a maximum of 5.0 mln pounds will be payable based on earnings before interest and tax achieved in each of the 12 month periods ending March 31, 2016 and 2017. Full Article
Britain's Diploma Plc CEO Bruce Thompson to retire
Sept 27 British industrial component maker Diploma Plc said its longstanding Chief Executive Bruce Thompson would retire next year.