Deutsche Post and Ford to manufacture E-Van

June 14 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE POST AG ::DEUTSCHE POST UNIT STREETSCOOTER GMBH AND FORD-WERKE GMBH ARE ENTERING A PARTNERSHIP FOR THE MANUFACTURING OF BATTERY-ELECTRIC DELIVERY VEHICLES‍​.START OF PRODUCTION IS SCHEDULED FOR JULY 2017.BEFORE THE END OF 2018 AT LEAST 2,500 VEHICLES WILL SUPPORT THE URBAN DELIVERY TRAFFIC OF DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP.

Deutsche Post says has undertakings worth 62.6 pct of UK Mail shares

Deutsche Post AG : On Oct.25 received an irrevocable undertaking to accept offer from Napolitina Limited dated Oct.24 in respect of 1.4 mln shares, representing about 2.6 pct of UK Mail Group .Says together with undertakings received by Deutsche Post DHL, co now has undertakings of 34.5 million shares, representing about 62.6 pct of UK Mail Group.

Deutsche Post's third tranche of share buyback program to start Aug. 29

Deutsche Post Ag : news: deutsche post ag: form notification of share repurchase programme - 3rd tranche . Says on March 1, company's management board, has resolved to undertake a programme of share buybacks in a maximum amount of 60 million shares of deutsche post ag for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of eur 1bn . Says purchased shares will either be cancelled, used to service long term management incentive programmes or to meet possible obligations under convertible bond 2012 / 2019 . Says programme will be conducted via stock exchanges and started on april 1st, 2016 and is restricted to a duration of one year .Says third tranche with a total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of up to eur 650m will be carried out between august 29th, 2016 and march 6th, 2017.

German cartel office won't probe of Postbux sale to Flixbus

Germany's federal cartel office : Says sees no reason to launch a probe on Deutsche Post's sale of Postbus to Flixbus Further company coverage: [DPWGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Deutsche post names Melanie Kreis as new CFO

Deutsche Post AG : Says names Melanie Kreis new CFO .Says current CFO Larry Rosen to step down on Sept. 30.

Deutsche Post wants to narrow gap in freight business to rival

Deutsche Post AG : CEO says plans to maintain dividend payout ratio of between 40 to 60 percent of net profits . CEO says we expect further three-digit million eur costs for realignment of it in freight division . CEO says want to narrow the gap in freight business to rival Kuehne + Nagel by 2020 Further company coverage: [KNIN.S] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Deutsche Post confirms FY 2016 and FY 2020 outlook; to propose dividend for FY 2015

Deutsche Post AG:Proposes unchanged dividend of 0.85 euro per share for FY 2015.Reconfirms its EBIT forecast of between 3.4 billion euros and 3.7 billion euros for FY 2016.Continues to forecast an increase in operating profit by an average of more than 8 pct annually during the period from 2013 to 2020 (CAGR).FY 2016 EBIT estimate 3.5 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Deutsche Post AG to buy back shares

Deutsche Post AG:Will spend up to 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) on buying back its own shares.Purchased shares will either be cancelled, used to service long term management incentive programmes or to meet possible obligations.

Deutsche Post acquires minority stake in French e-commerce logistics firm

Deutsche Post AG:Acquires minority stake in French e-commerce logistics firm.27.5 pct stake in Relais Colis will enhance access for DHL divisions to French e-commerce market.

Deutsche Post reconfirms FY 2016 and FY 2020 outlook

Deutsche Post AG:Outlook for FY 2016 and FY 2020 confirmed.Says earnings guidance for FY 2015 adjusted in October.For FY 2016 re-confirms its forecast of EBIT between 3.4 billion and 3.7 billion euros.Continues to forecast that operating profit will increase by average of more than 8 pct annually during period from 2013 to 2020 (CAGR).FY 2016 EBIT estimate 3.5 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.