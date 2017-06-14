Edition:
India

Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE)

DPWGn.DE on Xetra

38.33EUR
5:06pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.11 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
€38.22
Open
€38.38
Day's High
€38.46
Day's Low
€38.10
Volume
529,148
Avg. Vol
2,447,006
52-wk High
€38.52
52-wk Low
€27.58

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Deutsche Post and Ford to manufacture E-Van
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 

June 14 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE POST AG ::DEUTSCHE POST UNIT STREETSCOOTER GMBH AND FORD-WERKE GMBH ARE ENTERING A PARTNERSHIP FOR THE MANUFACTURING OF BATTERY-ELECTRIC DELIVERY VEHICLES‍​.START OF PRODUCTION IS SCHEDULED FOR JULY 2017.BEFORE THE END OF 2018 AT LEAST 2,500 VEHICLES WILL SUPPORT THE URBAN DELIVERY TRAFFIC OF DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP.  Full Article

Deutsche Post says has undertakings worth 62.6 pct of UK Mail shares
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Deutsche Post AG : On Oct.25 received an irrevocable undertaking to accept offer from Napolitina Limited dated Oct.24 in respect of 1.4 mln shares, representing about 2.6 pct of UK Mail Group .Says together with undertakings received by Deutsche Post DHL, co now has undertakings of 34.5 million shares, representing about 62.6 pct of UK Mail Group.  Full Article

Deutsche Post's third tranche of share buyback program to start Aug. 29
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Deutsche Post Ag : news: deutsche post ag: form notification of share repurchase programme - 3rd tranche . Says on March 1, company's management board, has resolved to undertake a programme of share buybacks in a maximum amount of 60 million shares of deutsche post ag for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of eur 1bn . Says purchased shares will either be cancelled, used to service long term management incentive programmes or to meet possible obligations under convertible bond 2012 / 2019 . Says programme will be conducted via stock exchanges and started on april 1st, 2016 and is restricted to a duration of one year .Says third tranche with a total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of up to eur 650m will be carried out between august 29th, 2016 and march 6th, 2017.  Full Article

German cartel office won't probe of Postbux sale to Flixbus
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Germany's federal cartel office : Says sees no reason to launch a probe on Deutsche Post's sale of Postbus to Flixbus Further company coverage: [DPWGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Deutsche post names Melanie Kreis as new CFO
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 

Deutsche Post AG : Says names Melanie Kreis new CFO .Says current CFO Larry Rosen to step down on Sept. 30.  Full Article

Deutsche Post wants to narrow gap in freight business to rival
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Deutsche Post AG : CEO says plans to maintain dividend payout ratio of between 40 to 60 percent of net profits . CEO says we expect further three-digit million eur costs for realignment of it in freight division . CEO says want to narrow the gap in freight business to rival Kuehne + Nagel by 2020 Further company coverage: [KNIN.S] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Deutsche Post confirms FY 2016 and FY 2020 outlook; to propose dividend for FY 2015
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Deutsche Post AG:Proposes unchanged dividend of 0.85 euro per share for FY 2015.Reconfirms its EBIT forecast of between 3.4 billion euros and 3.7 billion euros for FY 2016.Continues to forecast an increase in operating profit by an average of more than 8 pct annually during the period from 2013 to 2020 (CAGR).FY 2016 EBIT estimate 3.5 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Deutsche Post AG to buy back shares
Tuesday, 8 Mar 2016 

Deutsche Post AG:Will spend up to 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) on buying back its own shares.Purchased shares will either be cancelled, used to service long term management incentive programmes or to meet possible obligations.  Full Article

Deutsche Post acquires minority stake in French e-commerce logistics firm
Monday, 11 Jan 2016 

Deutsche Post AG:Acquires minority stake in French e-commerce logistics firm.27.5 pct stake in Relais Colis will enhance access for DHL divisions to French e-commerce market.  Full Article

Deutsche Post reconfirms FY 2016 and FY 2020 outlook
Wednesday, 11 Nov 2015 

Deutsche Post AG:Outlook for FY 2016 and FY 2020 confirmed.Says earnings guidance for FY 2015 adjusted in October.For FY 2016 re-confirms its forecast of EBIT between 3.4 billion and 3.7 billion euros.Continues to forecast that operating profit will increase by average of more than 8 pct annually during period from 2013 to 2020 (CAGR).FY 2016 EBIT estimate 3.5 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Deutsche Post AG News

BRIEF-Nvidia - Deutsche Post DHL Group and ZF partner to deploy test fleet of autonomous delivery trucks​

* Nvidia Corp - Deutsche Post DHL Group and ZF partnered together to deploy a test fleet of autonomous delivery trucks, starting in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More DPWGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials