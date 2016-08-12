Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust:Announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted a notice filed by the Trust to renew its prior normal course issuer bid for a one year period.Under the bid, the Trust will have the ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 11,128,923 of its Units (representing 10% of the Trust's public float of 111,289,235 Units) through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange.Bid will commence on December 18, 2015 and will remain in effect until the earlier of December 17, 2016 or the date on which the Trust has purchased the maximum number of Units permitted under the bid.